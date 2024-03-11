Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10 will be released on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. Given that the anime revealed the next episode's title, the upcoming episode will be released as per its broadcast schedule. The anime will first broadcast in Japan, following which it will be made available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The anime's previous episode saw Wahlberg Baigan fighting the reanimated version of his late teacher Adam Jobs. He managed to beat Adam's Dark Magic with his Spatial Magic. Elsewhere, Cell War revealed the truth behind Mash's origin and Innocent Zero's plan. Fortunately, Mash defeated Cell War by choking him out.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time

Necorss Mance and Adam Jobs as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the anime's website, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10 will be released on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Japan. The anime episode will be titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Greatest Danger.

That said, the anime episode will be released worldwide after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. This is due to the international simulcast timings, as per which the anime's streaming partner Crunchyroll will release the anime at 11:30 PM JST worldwide.

Thus, the tenth episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 will be released worldwide on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 16 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday March 16 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday March 16 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday March 16 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday March 16 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday March 16 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday March 17 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday March 17

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10?

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10 will first be broadcast on television networks such as BS11, TOKYO MX, etc. in Japan. The anime will also be made available to stream online on ABEMA and dAnime Store in Japan.

As for international fans, Crunchyroll will add Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10 to its library 2 hours and 30 minutes after its broadcast time in Japan.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9 Recap

Cell War as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9, titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Magic of Darkness, saw Innocent Zero reanimate Adam Jobs to fight Wahlberg Baigan. While it seemed like Adam Jobs' Dark Magic was overpowered, Wahlberg Baigan's Spatial Magic was able to defeat it. Additionally, the anime revealed some moments between Adam and Wahlberg from their past.

Elsewhere, Cell War revealed Innocent Zero's plan. He wanted to use the Forbidden Magic of Body Construction to make himself immortal. For this, he needed the hearts of six blood relatives, one of whom was Mash Burnedead. This was followed by a fight between Mash and Cell war which Mash won by choking out his opponent.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10?

Wahlberg Baigan as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10, titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Greatest Danger, will most likely see the real beginning of Wahlberg Baigan vs Innocent Zero. Given that Adam Jobs was defeated, Innocent Zero is bound to use some other special magic spell to fight his former friend Wahlberg.

In the meantime, Mash could join his friends and the two Divine Visionaries back at the fighting arena.

