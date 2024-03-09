Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 9 review - Wahlberg fights Adam Jobs as Mash learns about his origin

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 9 not only featured a great fight between Wahlberg Baigan and his late teacher Adam Jobs, but also revealed Mash's origin. With that, the anime made great strides in describing the lore behind the magical realm.

The previous episode saw Wahlberg learn that Innocent Zero had abandoned his humanity. Following that, the antagonist prepared a forbidden spell to fight Wahlberg. Elsewhere, Cell War went after Mash. However, Mash had some trouble identifying his face but immediately remembered his magic.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9: Wahlberg fights a reanimated Adam Jobs

Wahlberg as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9, titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Magic of Darkness, opened with Innocent Zero using his forbidden spell to reanimate his former teacher, Adam Jobs. Adam was responsible for creating the Bureau of Magic and was known for being the strongest magician of his time.

He was being controlled by a necromancer who tried using Adam's Dark Magic to take down Wahlberg. However, Wahlberg's Spatial Magic was capable of defeating the necromancer and Adam Jobs. With that, both of them were erased from the area.

Mash learns about his father Innocent Zero

Cell War as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As revealed in the previous episode, Cell War had gone after Mash. Hence, Mash asked him why the Innocent Zero group was after him. In response, Cell War revealed that Innocent Zero wanted to use the Forbidden Magic of Body Construction to make himself immortal. The magic used the hearts of blood relatives to create an immortal heart. Thus, Mash was a being created to help Innocent Zero become immortal.

This revelation shocked Mash so much that he decided to nap and wake up to check whether he was dreaming.

The anime then set up a fight between Mash and Cell War. While it seemed like Cell War was winning the fight, Mash choked him out, having him hallucinate.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9

Innocent Zero as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9 was incredible as it not only saw Professor Wahlberg Baigan fighting the late Adam Jobs but also showed fans interactions between the two from the past. With that, the anime revealed how Wahlberg himself did not adhere to Adam's ideas in the beginning. This part hinted at how the magic realm perceived weak people in the past.

Moreover, the anime confirmed that Innocent Zero was related to Mash Burnedead by blood. This has set up the anime for huge revelations as fans look forward to learning how Innocent Zero created Mash and his five brothers.

With such developments, the anime has set up an intense finish for the second season of the anime. Not to mention, the animation for the episode was flawless.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9 ended with Mash defeating Cell War. Thus, there is a good chance that he will reunite with his friends at the arena. Meanwhile, Wahlberg had only defeated Adam Jobs and one of Innocent Zero's subordinates. Therefore, the upcoming episode could be the true beginning of Innocent Zero vs Wahlberg Baigan.

