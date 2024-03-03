Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8 review: Wahlberg vs Innocent Zero begins as a forbidden spell is introduced

A lot took place in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8 as it set up several fights and gave fans a hint about Wahlberg and Innocent Zero's past. From the episode, it seemed evident that a lot has taken place since Wahlberg last met Innocent Zero. With that, the anime set up a huge fight for the next episode.

The anime's previous episode saw the end of Mash vs Margarette Macaron as Mash managed to defeat Margarette despite them using their Secondth spell. However, right after their fight ended, Innocent Zero arrived at the arena and paused the time for everyone. He then proceeded to kidnap Mash when Wahlberg stepped in to stop him.

Mash and his friends face Innocent Zero in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8

Cell War as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Just as the fight between Wahlberg and Innocent Zero began, Innocent Zero summoned several demons to kill everyone except Mash Burnedead. To prevent this, Wahlberg freed Mash, Lance, Dot, Orter, and Kaldo from Innocent Zero's spell.

Lance and Dot found themself fighting against Sitter Baby as the Innocent Zero Criminal Cane turned the two magicians into babies. Nevertheless, Lance managed to use a fraction of his powers. Hence, he used the same to defeat Sitter Baby with Sectional Graviole.

Elsewhere, Mash was fighting Cell War. However, it took him some time before he could remember his opponent. With that, he managed to defeat the Innocent Zero member as he had already seen him perform his magic before.

Innocent Zero prepares a forbidden spell in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8

Innocent Zero as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime episode saw Ryoh Grantz explain how Wahlberg and Innocent Zero were previously students of Adam, the founder of the Bureau of Magic and the concept of Divine Visionaries. This effectively meant that both Wahlberg and Innocent Zero were similar when it came to strength.

Following that, the anime saw Innocent Zero reveal his true face. With that, Wahlberg realized that Innocent Zero had abandoned his humanity, following which he had lost his face. Nevertheless, he was able to switch his faces and prepared the forbidden spell Timez - The Living Dead to fight Wahlberg.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8

Lance Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8 had a lot of action. Despite that, the anime managed to maintain its core, i.e., comedy. Even when faced with the big threat of Innocent Zero, the anime saw comedic moments through fights involving Mash, Lance, and Dot. Hence, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8 managed to cater to all its fans, i.e., the ones that watch it for the comedy and the ones that watch it for the plot surrounding Innocent Zero.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8

Wahllberg as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The end of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8 set up the fight between Innocent Zero and Wahlberg. While the anime saw the two magicians talk to each other, it was yet to show them fighting each other. Thus, the anime's next episode is bound to focus on Wahlberg vs Innocent Zero.

