Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 review: Mash defeats Margarette as Innocent Zero gets revealed

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 was quite eventful. The episode not only showcased the conclusion of Mash Burnedead vs Margarette Macaron but also revealed Innocent Zero. He seemingly shared a bond with Mash. However, the full details of their relationship may get revealed later.

The anime's previous episode saw the second round of the Selection Exam end, following which the third round was announced. Before Mash vs Margarette would begin, Kaldo Gehenna tested Mash with a game. However, the game ended in a draw. The anime later saw Mash vs Margarette begin.

Margarette Macaron reveals their true form and Secondth spell in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magical Maestro, revealed that Mash had been holding back during his fight against Margarette because he had a cream puff with him. Right after handing it over to the officials, both Mash and Margarette stopped holding back and fought using all their abilities.

This saw Margarette Macaron using their sound magic in multiple ways. However, after realizing that Mash was a formidable opponent, Margarette revealed their true form. Seemingly, Margarette looked much younger in their true form. Soon after, the anime saw Margarette unleashing their Secondth spell Death Gong. That attack could have immediately defeated Mash. However, Mash managed to defeat his opponent through his outrageous strength and speed.

Innocent Zero invades Easton Magic Academy as he claims Mash to be his son

Innocent Zero as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Right after Mash's fight with Margarette ended, Easton Magic Academy's fighting arena was invaded by the Innocent Zero (group). This was the first time the anime gave fans a glimpse of the anime's primary antagonist (character). He had arrived at the arena with three of his subordinates and immediately used time magic to pause time.

Innocent Zero then went to Mash and claimed him to be his son. With that, the antagonist revealed that he planned on fusing with Mash to make himself complete. That's when Principal Wahlberg teleported in front of Innocent Zero in an attempt to save Mash from the villain.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As evidently, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 was very eventful. Unlike the previous episode which seemed slow, the latest episode had lots of developments piled up. The anime not just revealed Margarrete's collection of spells, but also their true form and secondth spell.

In addition, the anime also gave fans a first look at Innocent Zero, all while revealing his goal. That said, fans may have to wait for a clearer explanation of the same. With such developments, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 might have been the best episode from the current arc.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7

Ryoh Grantz as seen in the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 made a huge revelation, possibly hinting at Mash Burnedead's lineage. However, the anime has yet to confirm if Innocent Zero is actually Mash's father or not. In the meantime, Principal Wahlberg confronting Innocent Zero hints at a fight between the two magicians. Fortunately, Ryoh Grantz could be coming to help the headmaster.

