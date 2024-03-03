Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 9 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9 will be released on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. With the anime not having announced a break, the episode is set to release as per its broadcast schedule. The anime will first be broadcast in Japan. After that, it will be made available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode set up the fight between two former friends - Innocent Zero and Wahlberg. With that, the anime also revealed that Innocent Zero had abandoned his humanity. In the meantime, despite Cell War overpowering Mash in their previous encounter, Mash managed to fight back easily.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 9 release date and time

Innocent Zero as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the anime's website, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9 will be released on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Japan. The anime episode will be titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Magic of Darkness.

That said, the anime episode's release worldwide will be delayed due to international simulcast timings. It will be released at 11:30 PM JST in Japan. However, globally, the series will be made available to watch on streaming partner Crunchyroll only after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. This is due to the series' scheduled simulcast timings.

Thus, the ninth episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 will be released globally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 9 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday March 9 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday March 9 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday March 9 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday March 9 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday March 9 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday March 10 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday March 10

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9?

Cell War as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9 will first air in Japan on local television networks such as BS11, TOKYO MX, etc. In addition, the series will be available to stream online on ABEMA and dAnime Store in Japan.

As for international fans, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. However, as stated, the anime episode will only be added to the service's library after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8 Recap

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8, titled Mash Burnedead and the Tall Tower, saw Innocent Zero summon a hoard of demons to kill everyone except Mash Burnedead. To stop this from happening, Wahlberg freed Mash, Lance, Dot, Kaldo, and Orter from Innocent Zero's spell. The magicians first fought the demons, followed by the Innocent Zero group members.

In the meantime, Wahlberg and Innocent Zero teleported into the sky. There, Innocent Zero showed his real face to Wahlberg, which revealed that he had abandoned his humanity. Following that, the antagonist prepared the forbidden spell - Timez: The Living Dead to fight Wahlberg.

Elsewhere, Ryoh Grantz revealed that Innocent Zero and Wahlberg were previously the students of Adam, the person responsible for creating the concept of Divine Visionaries.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9?

Wahlberg as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 9, titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Magic of Darkness, will most likely see the fight between Wahlberg and Innocent Zero resume. With the upcoming episode, fans should get a better idea about Innocent Zero and his past with Wahlberg.

In addition, fans could also see the fight between Mash Burnedead and Cell War resume. Kaldo and Orter Madl could also have their individual moments.

