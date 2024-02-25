Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2, episode 8, will be released on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. With the anime not announcing any break, it will likely be released as per its broadcast schedule. The anime will be broadcast in Japan and available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Margarette Macaron fight Mash, during which they revealed their true form and secondth spell. While Mash was nearly defeated, he beat Margarette with his enhanced strength and speed. Right after, Innocent Zero appeared at the arena to seemingly kidnap Mash.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8 release times in all regions

Innocent Zero as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the anime's website, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2, episode 8, will be released on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST in Japan. The anime episode will be titled Mash Burnedead and the Tall Tower.

That said, the anime episode will be delayed due to international simulcast timings. In Japan, the anime will be released at 11:30 PM JST. However, internationally, the anime will be made available to watch on streaming partner Crunchyroll only after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. This is due to the scheduled simulcast timing.

Thus, the eighth episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 will be released internationally on streaming partner Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 2 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday March 2 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday March 2 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday March 2 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday March 2 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday March 2 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday March 2 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday March 3

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8 broadcast and streaming details

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2, episode 8, will first be aired locally in Japan through television networks such as BS11, TOKYO MX, etc. The anime will also be available to stream online on ABEMA and dAnime Store in Japan.

Meanwhile, for fans globally, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 8 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. However, as mentioned before, the anime episode will only be added to the platform's library after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 7

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 7, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magical Maestro, saw Mash and Margarette's fight continue. With that, the anime revealed Margarette's true form and secondth spell. Margarette's secondth spell could have defeated Mash. However, the protagonist managed to stop them in time.

The anime later saw Innocent Zero invade the arena. He paused everyone using his Time Magic and claimed Mash to be his son. With that, he revealed his goal of wanting to fuse with his son to become complete. Right after, Principal Wahlberg arrived to help Mash.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8?

Ryoh Grantz as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8, titled Mash Burnedead and the Tall Tower, will likely see Headmaster Wahlberg fight Innocent Zero to stop the series antagonist from kidnapping Mash.

Fortunately, Ryoh Grantz learned about Innocent Zero's arrival. Hence, he could arrive at the arena and help Wahlberg fight the entire Innocent Zero group.

