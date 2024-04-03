Why should there be a Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3? Explored

With the end of Mashle's Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc, fans have begun anticipating the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3. Considering how the anime ended right before the final stages of the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam, fans wish to see a sequel anime for the same.

Unfortunately, neither the production studio A-1 Pictures nor the manga creator Hajime Komoto have announced the production of a sequel season. Fortunately, given how the latest season ended by hinting at future events, the anime did hint at the possibility of a future installment.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga.

Why Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 should get green-lit

Produced by A-1 Pictures, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 did quite well compared to the series' first season. However, a key part of this success was the opening theme song by Creepy Nuts, "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born." The song became a hit on social media as anime fans worldwide decided to pick up the series after listening to the song.

With the anime's second season concluding on March 30, 2024, several fans were left to wonder if there would be a Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3. While, as mentioned above, neither the production studio A-1 Pictures nor the manga creator Hajime Komoto have confirmed the same, there is good reason to believe that season 3 will soon be under production.

This is because the end of the anime's second season sets up the series' future events. After Mash protected Easton Magic Academy from Innocent Zero and his goons, the general public found out about the protagonist, Lackmagic.

Hence, they protested in front of the school to have Lackmagic killed. In response, Headmaster Wahlberg Baigan revealed that the Bureau of Magic had decided to decide on Mash after the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam concluded.

This essentially meant that Mash would be spared if he became a Divine Visionary. However, if he were to fail, he, along with everyone who supported him, would get criminalized. Thus, Mash Burnedead looked forward to passing the exam using his muscles.

Additionally, the manga series has enough source material left for Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3. The anime's latest installment adapted 35 chapters (till chapter 74) from the manga series. These chapters range from the latter half of manga volume 5 to the start of volume 9.

Considering that the manga series has released 162 chapters compiled into 18 manga volumes, animation studio A-1 Pictures is left with 88 chapters stretched across over nine volumes of the manga.

Given the sheer amount of source content left to be adapted, A-1 Pictures can easily animate another two seasons for the anime series. These seasons could adapt the Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc and Eclipse Arc from the manga.

That said, the Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc only has 28 chapters, while the Eclipse Arc has 60 chapters. Hence, A-1 Pictures may be forced to adapt Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 by animating the entirety of the Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc and a small portion of the Eclipse Arc.

While this possibility seems promising, fans will have to wait until A-1 Pictures confirms the production of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3.

