Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 review - Mash's secret becomes public as his friends stand up for him

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12, the anime has finally released all the episodes from the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc. Considering that the previous episode saw the Innocent Zero conflict halt, fans were hoping for a much more light-hearted finale. As expected, that's just what fans got.

The previous episode saw Innocent Zero stealing Wahlberg's Spatial Magic, following which he fled. However, before that, he unleashed a demon to attack the students at the academy. Fortunately, Mash managed to stop the attack, winning support from the Easton Magic Academy students.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 - Mash's friends help him pass the final exams

Finn Ames as seen in Mashle season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12, titled Mash Burnedead and his Good Friends, opened quite light-heartedly as Mash's group could be seen at the beach. However, soon after, Mash was reminded about the fast-approaching final exams, and given how Mash was bad at his studies, his friends decided to help him. Unfortunately, his brain constantly kept getting fried, forcing him to run away.

Later, Finn Ames found Mash and conveyed to him how he wanted to graduate from the academy with him. Hearing this fired up Mash as he returned to his friends and studied diligently. This helped him pass all the exams by scraping past them.

The general public finds out about Mash being a Lackmagic

Lemon Irvine as seen in Mashle season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 saw the general public discovering about Mash Burnedead, a Lackmagic becoming a Divine Visionary candidate. Hence, they began a riot outside Easton Magic Academy to protest the school's decision not to condemn Mash. That's when Lemon Irvine and Dot Barrett stood up for Mash.

After things got a bit heated, someone threw a stone at Lemon, however, Lemon refused to back down and stood up for her love. As more people began throwing stones, Mash came to her rescue and dealt with the situation in his way. Moments later, headmaster Wahlberg Baigan stood up for Mash, asking the public to wait until the Divine Visionary was selected.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A-1 Pictures did a great job at adapting the season 2 finale. The anime not only did a great job expressing Lemon's feelings for Mash, but also managed to grasp fans with a repeated trope. Anime fans have seen characters standing up for their condemned friend in countless anime, however, despite that, Mashle anime managed to grasp fans' hearts with the same.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12

Wahlberg Baigan as seen in Mashle season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The events seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 were the perfect way to end the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc. It allowed the series to establish the consequences that Mash and his friends would face if Mash were to fail at becoming a Divine Visionary.

This was especially evident in the scene that saw someone throwing a stone at Lemon. If this is how the public reacts, despite having no official word from the Bureau of Magic, things are bound to get worse if Mash fails.

Related Links

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 review

Mashle Season 2 opening theme has the cast flexing their moves

Is Mashle over? Status of manga and anime explained