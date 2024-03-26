Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. Considering that the title for the upcoming episode has been revealed, the upcoming episode will be released as per its schedule. The anime will first air in Japan, after which it will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll internationally.

Episode 11 saw Innocent Zero steal Wahlberg's Magic and flee back to his hideout. However, before leaving, he used his magic to combine all the small demons into a huge one. This demon attacked the students at the arena. Fortunately, Mash rescued all of them.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 release date and time

Wahlberg as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the anime's website, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 titled Mash Burnedead and His Good Friends, will be released on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Japan.

The anime episode will be released worldwide after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. This is due to the scheduled international simulcast timings, as per which the anime will be streamed worldwide at 2 am JST.

The twelfth and final episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 will be released at the following times on Crunchyroll internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 30 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday March 30 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday March 30 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday March 30 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday March 30 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday March 30 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday March 31 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday March 31

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12?

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12 will first premiere on TV networks in Japan, such as TOKYO MX, BS11, etc. The anime will also be available to stream in Japan on dAnime Store and ABEMA.

As for international fans, as mentioned above, the anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, although there will be a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes after its premiere in Japan.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 recap

Wahlberg and Mash as seen in Mashle anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11, titled Mash Burnedead and the Origin of the Greatest Magic User, saw Innocent Zero stealing Wahlberg's Spatial Magic. However, when he used the magic, its power multiplied. Right after, Innocent Zero used his magic to turn the smaller demons into one huge demon and fled from the location.

While Mash went after the demon, Ryouh Grantz secured Wahlberg. The demon was trying to kill the Easton Magic Academy students. That's when Mash arrived and defeated it, during which the students who were opposed to the former's existence began supporting him.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12?

Ryoh Grantz as seen in the Mashle anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 12, titled Mash Burnedead and His Good Friends, will most likely see Easton Magic Academy Headmaster Wahlberg Baigan address the events surrounding Innocent Zero to his students. With that, he is bound to praise Mash Burnedead, helping him garner some more support from the magic realm.

In addition, the anime could focus on Mash and his friends, as they had only recently survived a dangerous ordeal. Hence, they may want to take some time off for themselves.

