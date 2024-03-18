Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. Given that the anime revealed the next episode's title, the upcoming episode will be released as per its broadcast schedule. The anime will first be broadcast in Japan, following which it will be made available on Crunchyroll internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Wahlberg Baigan being prepared to sacrifice himself to defeat Innocent Zero. Unfortunately, the antagonist foiled his plan. Right after, it seemed like Innocent Zero was about to kill Wahlberg. Just then, Mash arrived to stop Innocent Zero.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 release date and time

Innocent Zero as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the anime's website, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 will be released on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Japan. The anime episode will be titled Mash Burnedead and the Origin of the Greatest Magic User.

That said, the anime episode will be released worldwide after a delay due to the scheduled international simulcast timings. Given that Crunchyroll is its streaming partner, the anime will be delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, forcing the international release time to be 2 AM JST.

Thus, the eleventh episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 will be released worldwide on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 23 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday March 23 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday March 23 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday March 23 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday March 23 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday March 23 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday March 23 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday March 23

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11?

Wahlberg and Adam Jobs as seen in Mashle season 2 anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 will first premiere on television networks in Japan such as BS11, TOKYO MX, etc. The anime will also be available to stream locally on dAnime Store and ABEMA in Japan.

As for international fans, Crunchyroll will add Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 to its library 2 hours and 30 minutes after its premiere in Japan.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10 Recap

Innocent Zero as seen in Mashle season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10, titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Magic of Darkness, revealed Wahlberg's past, as to how Adam Jobs kept him company, not wanting to leave him alone. Right after, the anime focused on the fight between Wahlberg and Innocent Zero. When the battle seemed endless, Wahlberg proceeded with his self-sacrifice plan. Unfortunately, Innocent Zero put a stop to it.

Moments later when Innocent Zero was going to kill Wahlberg, Mash Burnedead popped out of nowhere, hitting Innocent Zero with his knee, stopping his menace.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11?

Divine Visionaries as seen in the Mashle season 2 anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11, titled Mash Burnedead and the Origin of the Greatest Magic User, will most likely see Innocent Zero speak to his son Mash Burnedead. Such a development will likely see the anime reveal a flashback. With that, the anime, as the title suggests, may reveal the origin of the greatest magic user.

Otherwise, the anime might also see the Divine Visionaries take some action to help Wahlberg and Mash.

