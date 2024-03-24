Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 review: Innocent Zero steals Wahlberg's magic as Mash saves Easton

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 saw huge developments surrounding protagonist Mash Burnedead. While the students previously believed that a person with no magic did not deserve to live amongst them, the latest episode saw the other students at Easton Magic Academy rooting for Mash.

The anime's previous episode saw Wahlberg trying to sacrifice himself to defeat Innocent Zero. Unfortunately, the antagonist managed to reverse the time and attack Wahlberg instead. Just when Innocent Zero was preparing to kill his former friend, Mash arrived to rescue his headmaster.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 sees Innocent Zero steal Wahlberg's magic

Wahlberg as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After Mash Burnedead defended his headmaster, Wahlberg, Innocent Zero revealed his unique ability. He was capable of stealing other people's magic. Thus, he had seemingly stolen Adam Jobs' magic and used the same to steal Wahlberg's Spatial Magic.

Surprisingly, when Innocent Zero used Wahlberg's magic, its impact was much larger. Moments later, Innocent Zero decided to leave, hoping to fetch Mash later. However, just before he left, he combined all the demons at the fight arena into one giant demon to attack the students. Right after, Wahlberg lost control of his magic and fell from the sky. Fortunately, Ryoh Grantz saved him just in time.

Easton students back Mash to defeat the demon

Mash, Lemon, and Finn as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 saw the huge demon marching toward the Easton students. Just as all hope seemed lost, Mash arrived to stop the demon. In the beginning, the Easton students were uncertain of receiving help from someone with no magic. Still, upon seeing Mash's determination to save them, the students could not stop themselves from cheering him on.

Fortunately, Mash defeated the demon, rescuing everyone in the vicinity.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 Review

Mash and Wahlberg as seen in Mashle season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The story of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 saw major developments happen catering to Mash. While Adam Jobs and Wahlberg were stern believers of Noblesse Oblige, they never made great strides toward helping people born without magic. Instead, it was Mash Burnedead himself who garnered some support from the students at Easton Magic Academy.

That said, the anime could have adapted the scenes better. The animation seemed wonky at times. While this may be because the animators had to draw hundreds of students, the same logic cannot be applied to the series' main and recurring characters like Lemon Irvine, Finn Ames, Abel Walker, Love Cute, and Abyss Razor. Hence, while the story and pacing seemed good, Mashle season 2 episode 11, could have turned out much better.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11

Mash as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The end of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 11 saw Wahlberg waking up after he fell unconscious. Thus, the upcoming episode might see him address the issue with Innocent Zero to Mash, Divine Visionaries, and the students at his school. With that, Wahlberg might garner good support for Mash.

