10 anime singers who would have charted on Billboard

Anime singers boast distinct styles and voices that enthrall fans across the globe. Many of them, if given the opportunity, would find success on Billboard. From charming idols to passionate performers, anime depicts talented vocalists who perform with a unique emotional depth, energy, and star power.

Be it Nana Osaki (Nana) and her raw punk energy, or the captivating duo of Carole and Tuesday (Carole & Tuesday), viewers are sure to witness special styles, relatable lyrics, and raw emotion. Each character has appealing vocals, a strong stage presence, and a certain connection to their music which would highlight their talents on the Billboard rankings.

This list explores ten such anime singers who would be tough competition for real-world artists on the charts.

Disclaimer: This list of anime singers contains the opinion of the author.

Anime singers capable of charting on Billboard

1) Hatsune Miku

Hatsune Miku (Image via P.A.WORKS)

Kicking off this list of anime singers is Hatsune Miku. Codenamed CV01, Miku stands as the first Japanese Vocaloid that Crypton Future Media Inc. developed and distributed. The company released her in August 2007 for the VOCALOID2 engine as the Character Vocal Series' first member.

Miku was the 7th VOCALOID in general and the 2nd VOCALOID2 vocal released for the engine. Voiced by the talented Saki Fujita, Miku is known for her energetic and captivating pop and EDM showings. Her already huge fanbase would see massive growth in the real world and she would undoubtedly be a Billboard mainstay.

2) Kahono (Black Clover)

Kahono and Kiato (Image via Pierrot)

Next on the anime singers list is Kahono from Black Clover. A powerful voice, natural aura, and potential to connect with her audience emotionally are just some of her talents. As seen in the anime, she can even heal through her lullabies, which is one of the many things she can do.

This special connection with her voice could help Kahono bring the same appeal to the real-world appeal. Thus, she would probably compose upbeat pop music and soulful ballads that would resonate with listeners. Moreover, she would be able to effortlessly use her soothing voice with versatile music forms such as acoustic, pop, etc. Her excellent voice would rank her on Billboard.

3) Nana Osaki (Nana series)

Nana Osaki (Image via Madhouse)

Nana Osaki is not an unfamiliar name that makes this list of anime singers. One of the titular characters in NANA, she was the lead vocalist of Black Stones, an underground punk band. She soon moved to Tokyo to chase her dreams of becoming a renowned singer. Her talents were on full display when she became an immediate hit following her joining Black Stones.

Not only that, her Vivienne Westwood ring and lotus arm tattoo portrayed her as "cool" to the public. In a nutshell, Nana can be seen as a punk-rock star possessing a powerful voice and emotionally raw lyrics. If she were in the real world, she undoubtedly be among the top artists in her genre, featured on Billboard quite often.

4) Yukino Yukinoshita (My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong As I Expected)

Yukino Yukinoshita (Image via Brain's Base)

A popular name on the list of anime singers would be Yukino Yukinoshita from Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru or simply OreGairu. Founding President of the Service Club, she is known to be assuming, talented, and very smart. However, she can be blunt and direct without consideration too.

Despite how stage-shy she might be, OreGairu episode 12 showcased her talents with the guitar. She was able to sing and play with ease, receiving a positive audience response. In real, Yukino seems like she would compose hits filled with introspective lyrics that fans would relate to and allow her to rank on Billboard.

5) Kyoko Mogami (Skip Beat!)

Kyoko Mogami (Image via Hal Film Maker)

It would be incorrect to leave out Kyoko Mogami from this list of anime singers who would make it to the Billboard. Kyoko is presently part of the Love Me Section alongside Chiori Amamiya and Kanae Kotonami. Her tale kicked off when she joined LME, the agency of her crush upon whom she sought revenge.

As seen in the series, when she is fully focused, she can become any character and even be exact with their personality. This would likely translate into her music as well. Given her ambitious instinct and acting prowess, Kyoko would be a top-rated dramatic pop or J-pop artist, where each song hides a deep meaning.

6) Hibiki Sakura (How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?)

Hibiki Sakura (Image via Doga Kobo)

Those who have watched How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift? would have loved Hibiki Sakura. Not exactly among anime singers, she does possess the skill and talent to be one someday. Rather than her talent in music, it would be her bubbly and amicable personality that would get her massive fame.

Her upbeat and motivational personality coupled with her fitness influence might pave the way for her to compose energetic workout anthems. These would be excellent, high-energy Billboard hits. Watching her passionately exercise would get viewers moving and in the mood to get active.

7) Yuki Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Yuki Sohma (Image via Studio Deen)

Another necessary addition to this list of anime singers would be Yuki Sohma. He would be successful on Billboard thanks to his calming and gentle presence coupled with the emotional depth he showcases. Given his past, he would likely channel his instances of solitude, acceptance, and development into his music.

Yuki's music seems like it would be soft pop and acoustic featuring introspective lyrics that depict the bittersweet notions of identity and resilience. Moreover, his soft, melodic voice and refined sense of style would draw in fans. His music would provide comfort, inspire, and attract listeners with warmth.

8) Carole and Tuesday (Carole & Tuesday)

Carole & Tuesday (Image via Studio Bones)

Excluding Carole and Tuesday from a list of anime singers would be criminal. It is no surprise, considering the talent they possess and the ability to showcase it when needed. Their Billboard success would stem from them blending passionate songwriting, original performances, and a mixed style. Their music has been a union of pop, folk, and soul, appealing to a larger audience base.

It captures raw human emotion and comparable life experiences. Apart from their music, their underdog story and deep friendship would draw in fans, who would be interested in them as people as well as musicians. The Carole and Tuesday team-up resonates creativity and collusion, a spirit that connects with fans. Their talent and story would be enough to make them Billboard mainstays.

9) Atsuko Kagari (Little Witch Academia)

Atsuko Kagari (Image via Trigger)

Atsuko Kagari also finds herself on this list of anime singers capable of ranking on Billboard. Her irresistible optimism, high energy, and drive would push her to a Billboard hit. Her appeal lies in her Never-Give-Up attitude - starting with little magical skill but persisting to become like her idol, Shiny Chariot. Bringing such energy into music would allow Atsuko to compose relatable and upbeat songs.

Her music would likely center on conquering obstacles, believing in oneself and never giving up on one's dreams. She could mix pop and uplifting beats, bringing out motivational anthems that attract young audiences and anyone requiring motivation. Moreover, her bright and positive personality would do very well for her social media profile.

10) Eiri Yuki (Gravitation)

Eiri Yuki (Image via Studio Deen)

Finally, Eirir Yuki from Gravitation concludes this list of anime singers. His edgy charm, pensive style, and complex emotional appeal would fuel his Billboard success. Yuki’s strength in expressing deep, personal, and turbulent emotions would easily slide into his music career. The lyrics to his music would focus on themes like love, heartbreak, and inner conflict.

Yuki’s mysterious and enigmatic being would bless him with a loyal fanbase, specifically those who have a taste for intensity and mystery. During live performances, his charm and poetic songwriting would echo through genres. His music would make him a frequent feature on Billboard among other anime singers, topping charts and looping fans into a deep and complex realm.

