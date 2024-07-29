Hatsune Miku anime movie announced for 2025 with PV and visual

A new Hatsune Miku anime movie, titled Project Sekai: The Movie- Broken World and Miku Who Can't Sing, has been officially confirmed for production by the official staff on Monday, July 29, 2024. The staff shared a promotional video and visual to announce that the anime film will premiere on January 17, 2025, in Japan.

The Hatsune Miku anime movie is based on the Project Sekai Colorful Stage! Feat. Hatsune Miku rhythm & adventure game for iOS and Android devices. The game features the virtual singer, Hatsune Miku. SEGA and Colorful Palette developed the game and released it in September 2020. P. A Works is producing the anime film adaptation.

The Hatsune Miku anime movie's trailer and visuals confirm the January 17, 2025 release date

On Monday, July 29, 2024, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were opened to announce that Project Sekai Colorful Stage! Feat. Hatsune Miku Rhythm & adventure game is receiving an anime film adaptation. The Hatsune Miku anime movie, titled Project Sekai: The Movie- Broken World and Miku Who Can't Sing opens in Japanese theatres on January 17, 2025.

Along with this information, the official staff shared a teaser promotional video and visual for the Hatsune Miku anime movie. The 30-second video clip features Hatsune Miku and other important characters from the game.

The main visual for the Hatsune Miku anime movie (Image via P.A.Works)

Interestingly, the PV shows Miku in a new outfit, not previously shown in the original video game. Besides the PV, the main visual features Miku in a holographic mode, crouching down in Shibuya, looking listless.

The illustration uses Shibuya as the background to showcase people not paying any attention to Miku at the center. Undoubtedly, the visual raises intrigue about the anime movie.

Cast and staff for the Hatsune Miku anime movie

Miku, as seen in the PV (Image via P.A.Works)

Saki Fujita voices Hatsune Miku in the Project Sekai: The Movie- Broken World and Miku Who Can't Sing, along with Asami Shimoda as Kagamine Rin and Kagamine Len. Yu Asakawa stars as Megurine Luka, while Meiko Haigo plays MEIKO's role.

Naoto Fuga stars as KAITO, while Karin Isobe plays Saki Tenma's role. Yu Ogura voices Minori Hanazato, while Reina Ueda pays Honami Mochizuki. Ruriko Noguchi features as Ichika Hoshino, with Yuki Nakashima as Shiho. Mayu Yoshioka stars as Haruka, while Rina Honizumi plays Shizuku Hinomori.

Other voice actors include:

Ai Furihata as Airi Momoi

Tomomi Jena Sumi as An Shiraishi

Akina as Kohane Azusawa

Kento Ito as Toya Aoyagi

Fumiya Imai as Akito Shinonome

Hina Kino as Emu Otori

Shunichi Toki as Rui

Machico as Nene

Minori Suzuki as Ena

Hinata Sato as Mizuki

Rui Tanabe as Mafuyu

Daisuke Hirose as Tsukasa

Hiroyuki Hata directs the Hatsune Miku anime movie at P.A. Works Studios, with Yoko Yonaiyama supervising the screenplay. Yuki Akiyama is the character designer and chief animation director. Ayumu Takahashi is the editor, while Satoshi Hono is in charge of the music composition.

A synopsis of the Hatsune Miku anime movie

The official staff has shared the story for the new Hatsune Miku anime movie. According to them, the film will feature an original story that includes a new Hatsune Miku, not previously shown in the game.

The narrative centers around Ichika Hoshino, who hears a Miku song she has never heard before in a records shop. She notices a never-seen-before Miku on the monitor and shouts in surprise. Miku looks at her but shortly disappears.

Kanade and Miku, as seen in the PV (Image via P.A.Works)

Later, when Ichika finishes one of her street performances, she observes Miku appearing on her smartphone. Ichika notices the singer is conflicted about something, so she asks her about it.

Hatsune Miku reveals that she wants to reach out to people with her songs, but no matter how hard she tries, she can't. Seeing Ichika igniting the hearts of the masses with her performance, Miku thinks if she gets to know her, she can perhaps do the same. Ichika smiles and agrees.

