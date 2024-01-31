With the Winter Anime Season of 2024 increasing this year's hype with some amazing anime series, the expectations for the upcoming anime movies list of 2024 have been set high. And these expectations would be hard to meet because, so far, the anime series that 2024 has offered are on another level.

Fortunately, this year is packed with some of the most anticipated anime movies that range from compilation movies to movies that will be premiered worldwide in cinemas around the world.

Some of these fan-favorite movies include the Demon Slayer compilation movie before the premiere of the Hashira Training arc, the two-movie adaptation of Inio Asano's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, the Blue Lock special movie centered around the character Nagi Seishiro, the theatrical compilation of Bocchi the Rock!, and many, many more.

Demon Slayer Movie 4, Haikyuu!! 5th Movie, My Hero Academia Movie 4, and the other 29 upcoming anime movies list of 2024

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-

Demon Slayer Movie - To the Hashira Training- poster (Image via ufotable)

One of the most anticipated films on the list of upcoming anime movies of 2024. The movie is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on February 1, 2024, and will be animated by the animation studio ufotable (just like the previous seasons).

Although no synopsis of this movie has been revealed, this movie will be a compilation featuring the climax of the previous season, 'The Swordsmoth Village Arc,' and the first episode of the upcoming new season, 'The Hashira Training Arc.' The hashira training arc comprises Tanjiro and his team training with the hashiras for their final battle against Muzan, the antagonist of Demon Slayer.

2) Oomuro-ke

Oomuro-ke key visual (Image via Studio Passione & Studio Lings)

A two-movie adaptation of the spin-off series of the famous anime series 'Yuru Yuri.' This movie from the upcoming anime movies list is set to premiere on February 2, 2024.

It will be animated by Studio Passione and Studio Lings, which are studios different from those that animated Yuru Yuri. No synopsis has been released for this movie, but it will feature the everyday life of Sakurako, one of the supporting characters of the main series, and her sisters, Hanako and Nadeshiko.

3) Ba Jie: Tian Peng Xiajie (Chinese)

Ba Jie: Tian Peng Xiajie key visual (Image via MyAnimeList)

A Chinese anime movie that will be released on February 10, 2024. It is one of the anime movies about which no particular information has been released regarding its source, animation studio, or anything else yet. But looking at the title, the movie could revolve around the Taoist deity Tian Peng.

4) Haikyuu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump

Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump key visual (Image via Production I.G)

One of the most anticipated movies on this upcoming anime movies list. This two-part movie adaptation will conclude the Haikyuu!! anime series after almost a decade. The first part of this movie is set to premiere on February 16, 2024, and will be animated by Production I.G (the same as the whole series).

Although no official synopsis has been revealed, these movies will feature the battle between Karasuno and Nekoma High as they collide for the last time in the series.

5) Ya Boy Kongming!: Road to Summer Sonia

Ya Boy Kongming!: Road to Summer Sonia main poster (Image via P.A..Works)

A compilation of the famous anime series Ya Boy Kongming! is set to air on March 1, 2024. It will be animated by P.A. Works, which animated the main series, and is one of the most anticipated anime movies on this upcoming anime movies list.

The series is centered around Zhuge Kongming, one of the best tacticians of ancient China, who dies and gets reincarnated into modern-day Tokyo. Here, he helps Tsukimi, a singer, climb to the music industry's top using his tactician skills.

6) Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction

Kadode Koyama (left) and Ouran Nakagawa (right) as seen in the preview trailer (Image via production +h)

A two-movie adaptation of one of the best works of Inio Asano, Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction, is set to release in March and April. The first part is set to premiere on March 22, 2024, and the second part on April 19, 2024. The movies will be animated by Production +h, a relatively new animation studio.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction takes place in modern Tokyo, where a giant spaceship covers the sky. This spaceship caused humans to go to war and destroy everything. Kadode Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa are the protagonists of this series, who spend their everyday lives normally while avoiding the adults, who are just deceivers.

7) Kuramerukagari

Kuramerukagari main poster (Image via Team Oneone)

The Kurayukaba spinoff on the upcoming anime movies list, Kuramerukagari, is set to air on April 12, 2024. This original anime movie will be animated by Team Oneone, a new animation studio with few titles.

The story takes place in a town that changes its shape daily due to its excavators working. But things are about to change as one day, two residents of this town meet and try to change the fate of this town.

8) Detective Conan Movie 27: The Million Dollar Five-Pointed Star

Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Five-Pointed Star main poster (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The 27th movie of the Detective Conan anime series is set to air on April 12, 2024. This anime movie will be animated by TMS Entertainment Studio, which animated the main anime series.

No synopsis was released for this movie, but the main story of this series centers around Shinichi Kudou, a high school boy who loves to solve mysteries. He witnesses an illegal experiment one day and falls prey to a drug that transforms him into a seven-year-old. Now, he is investigating his own crime mystery, hoping to one day return to his original body.

9) Blue Lock: Episode Nagi

Blue Lock episode Nagi key visual (Image via 8bit)

One of this year's most anticipated anime movies is based the popular sports manga series Blue Lock. Episode Nagi is set to premiere on April 19, 2024, and will be animated by studio 8-Bit, which animated the main anime series.

The movie will tell the tale of Nagi Seishirou, one of the supporting characters of this series, before he joined Blue Lock. The series will focus on how Nagi met Reo and his other friends.

10) Trapezium

Azuma Yuu as seen in the preview trailer (Image via CloverWorks)

An anime movie based on Kazumi Takayama's novel series is set to air on May 10, 2024, and will be animated by CloverWorks. This movie is one of the most anticipated projects from Shinohara Masahiro, a famous anime director.

The story of this anime is centered around Azuma Yuu, a high school girl who aims to be an idol by setting some rules in her life. As her life continues, she learns new things about herself, her surroundings, and the idol industry.

11) Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Beginning of a New Era

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era main poster (Image via CygamesPictures)

An anime movie adaptation of the series Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, Beginning of a New Era is set to premiere on May 24, 2024. The movie will be animated by CygamesPictures, which differs from the animation studio that animated the main series.

'Uma Musume: Pretty Derby' is a fantasy series that follows racehorses who get reincarnated into another world where they exist as horse girls. The story of this anime centers around Special Week, a horse girl who loves to remain positive in life.

12) Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture

Rozé as seen in the preview trailer (image via Sunrise)

A new 4-part movie project of the famous anime series Code Geass is set to come out this year. The first part of this movie series is set to release in May 2024. This movie from the upcoming anime movies list will be animated by Studio Sunrise, which animated the whole series.

Although no synopsis of this series has been released, the preview trailer featured new characters. The series will center around two characters, Rozé and Ash.

13) Rabbit Kingdom: The Movie

Rabbit Kingdom, the Movie main poster (Image via Studio Sign)

The idol anime movie is set to air on June 14, 2024, and will be animated by Studio Sign, one of the oldest anime studios in Japan. This movie will adapt a stage play of the anime series 'Tsukiuta: The Animation.' This anime follows the everyday lives of 12 male idols as they learn to perform together.

14) Yamato yo, Towa ni: Rebel 3199

Yamato yo, Towa ni: Rebel 3199 main poster (Image via studio MOTHER)

This anime movie is set to release on July 19, 2024, and will be animated by studio MOTHER. This anime movie is the sequel to the OVA series 'Uchuu Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi,' which was animated by a different studio.

15) My Hero Academia Movie 4: You're Next

My Hero Academia Movie: You're Next key visual (Image via Bones)

The fourth movie of the My Hero Academia series will be released on August 2, 2024, and will be animated by the studio Bones, which animated the previous movies as well as the anime series.

This is one of the most anticipated film on this upcoming anime movies list. Although no synopsis has been unveiled, according to the preview, the movie could feature All Might, one of the protagonists of this series, as the villain in this movie.

16) Bai She 3: Fusheng

Bai She 3: Fusheng main poster (Image via MyAnimeList)

This Chinese anime movie is set to air on August 10, 2024. Other than that, no information has been revealed regarding this movie. As the title suggests, the anime movie could be centered around Fesheng, an ancient Chinese philosopher also known as Master Fu.

17) Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Final Chapter

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Final Chapter main poster (Image via Sunrise)

One of the original anime movies on the list, this will have three parts. The first part is set to air on September 6, 2024, and will be animated by studio Sunrise. This 3-part movie series is a sequel to the OVA series 'Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai: Next Sky,' which was animated by the same studio.

18) Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie - Walpurgisnacht: Rising

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie - Walpurgisnacht: Rising key visual (Image via Shaft)

One of the anime movies on the upcoming anime movies list, Walpurgisnacht: Rising has no specific release date announced but is set to release in 2024. This movie continues the popular original anime series 'Puella Magi Madoka Magica' and will be animated by the same studio, Shaft. No synopsis of this series has been unveiled.

19) Overlord Movie 3: Sei Oukoku-hen

Overlord Movie 3: Sei Oukoku-hen key visual (Image via Madhouse)

The third movie of the popular fantasy series Overlord will be released in 2024. This anime movie will be animated by Studio Madhouse, the same studio that animated the previous anime movies. The story of this movie follows Ainz, the protagonist of the series, as he helps the Sacred Kingdom.

20) Bocchi The Rock! Movie

Bocchi the Rock! Movie key visual (Image via CloverWorks)

One of the most anticipated movie compilations out of this upcoming anime movies list is Bocchi the Rock! The movie is set to air in two parts and will premiere in 2024, animated by CloverWorks.

Bocchi the Rock! is centered around Hitori, an introverted girl passionate about playing guitar. As her life progresses, she becomes part of a band that tries to get her out of her bubble and show what real life feels like.

21) Mononoke Movie

Mononoke movie key visual (Image via EOTA)

One of the anime series that doesn't have source material (original), this movie could be a compilation of the Mononoke anime series. It is set to air in 2024 and will be executed by a different animation studio named EOTA. This is the first project of this animation studio. Mononoke tells the tale of a medicine seller who goes around the country slaying mononoke (ghosts).

22) Your Color

Your Color key visual (Image via Science SARU)

One of the most interesting anime movies out of this upcoming anime movies list, Your Colour is set to air in 2024. The movie will be animated by Science SARU and directed by Naoko Yamada, who is famous for directing the K-On! anime series.

The story of this anime movie is centered around Totsuko, a girl who can see the emotions of others as colors. She forms a band with two people with incredible colors as emotions and experiences new things in her life.

23) Garden of Remembrance

Garden of Remembrance key visual (Image via Science SARU)

Another anime film, directed by Naoko Yamada and done by the same studio (Science SARU), Garden of Remembrance is set to air in 2024. This is one of the anime movies that is more drama-centered, focused on two people named YOU and ME.

24) Fureru

Fureru key visual (Image via CloverWorks)

Set to air in 2024, Fureru is one of the anime movies on the upcoming anime movies list. It will be animated by CloverWorks and tell the tale of three childhood friends who find a mysterious creature that tests their bond of friendship.

25) Make a Girl

Make a girl key visual (Image via Yasuda Gensho Studio)

One of the original anime movies on the upcoming anime movies list, Make a Girl is set to premiere in 2024. The animation studio for this movie will be Yasuda Gensho Studio. The synopsis of this series involves a boy named Akira, who creates an 'artificial' girlfriend and names her number 0.

26) BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!! Movie

BanG Dream! Its MyGO!!!!! key visual (Image via SANZIGEN)

One of the compilation anime movies on this list will summarize the anime series BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!! This 2-part movie's first part is set to air in 2024 and will be animated by studio SANZIGEN. The story follows Anon Chihaya, a girl whose old music band disbanded, and now she wants to start a new band.

27) Boku no Roboko Movie

Roboko as seen in the anime (Image via Gallop)

Another one of the compilation anime movies that will air in 2024, Boku no Roboko will be animated by studio Gallop. The movie will summarize the anime series of the same name, which tells the tale of Bondo, who tries to stay alive while living with his muscular maid, Roboko.

28) A Few Moments of Cheers

A few moments of cheers main poster (Image via Hurray! and 100studio)

A Few Moments of Cheers has one of the most intriguing storylines out of this upcoming anime movies list, as it features a boy trying to compose a music video for a song he listened to.

The person singing the song was a teacher who had given up her dream of pursuing music and became a teacher. The movie will air in 2024 and be animated by studio Hurray! and 100studio.

29) Crayon Shin-chan Movie 32: Ora-tachi no Kyouyuu Nikki

Crayon Shin-chan Movie 32: Ora-tachi no Kyouyuu Nikki main poster (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Crayon Shin-chan is one of the anime series with the most anime movies, with this one being the 32nd movie about to be released in 2024. Animated by the same studio as the anime series, the movie will follow Shiro, the dog of the main protagonist, Shin, as he befriends a small dinosaur.

30) i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!-

i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- main poster (Image via Gokumi)

One of the most special anime movies on the upcoming anime movies list, 'i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!-' is to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the J-pop idol band i☆Ris. Animated by Studio Gokumi and set to release sometime in 2024, the characters in this movie will be the band members of i☆Ris. The original band members will also voice the characters in this movie.

31) Ghost Cat Anzu

Ghost Cat Anzu as seen in the trailer (Image via Shin-Ei Animation & Miyu Productions)

Ghost Cat Anzu features a story about a little girl named Karin who spends her everyday life with a ghost cat. Animated by Shin-Ei Animation and Miyu Productions, this upcoming anime movie will release sometime in 2024.

32) Nappeungyejibae (Korean)

Nappeungyejibae main poster (Image via Big Pine Animation Studios)

The only Korean movie out of the anime movies releasing in 2024, Nappeungyejibae will be animated by Big Pine Animation Studios. This movie is being released to commemorate the 35th anniversary of its original anime series, released back in 1988. The story of this series is centered around Hani as he nurtures his talent for running every day.