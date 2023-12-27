Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime film slated for Spring 2024 release

Wednesday, December 27, 2023, saw a new official website and X (formerly Twitter) account open and announce the Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime film’s coming arrival. The website and X account both confirmed that the film will open in Japanese theaters in late May 2024 but did not address any international releases.

This news was confirmed in the release of a new teaser trailer and key visual for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime film, officially entitled Beginning of a New Era. The film will star the previously introduced character Jungle Pocket, with two other characters and cast members confirmed for the film at the time of this article’s writing.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime film serves as the latest entry in the overarching franchise of the same name, which began with the release of a television anime series in 2018. This was followed by a second season in 2021, which was in turn followed by a third season, which debuted on October 4 of this year.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime film set to open in Japanese theaters on Friday, May 24, 2023

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime film’s initial announcement also confirmed its Friday, May 24, 2024, release date in Japanese theaters. No international release news has been shared at the time of this article’s writing, but an international release is coming at some point. Fans can expect to hear of it in late 2024 once the film has already been released domestically.

The roughly 30-second-long teaser trailer released alongside the film’s announcement features the central characters in the film’s events. This includes Jungle Pocket, Agnes Tachyon, and Manhattan Cafe, who are played by Yuri Fujimoto, Sumire Uesaka, and Yui Ogura, respectively. The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wants to compete in the Triple Crown Classic race and will be facing rivals Agnes and Manhattan in doing so.

Expand Tweet

Ken Yamamoto is directing the anime at Cygames studios, with Kyoko Yoshimura writing the script for the series. Tetsuya Kobari is credited as the scenario director and for the series composition. Jun Yamazaki is the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film in Japan. It is currently unclear if the film will be available for streaming and when this availability will begin.

In addition to the three seasons of the television anime series mentioned above, the franchise has also spawned various other spinoffs and adaptive media. This includes an ONA (original net animation) series on YouTube, a spinoff manga series entitled Umayon, which also received an anime adaptation, and several other spinoff manga for the series. There is also a mobile game for the franchise, which was launched on PC in 2021.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.