Mecha anime Bang Brave Bang Bravern confirms release date with new PVs

Cygames earlier announced that the original mecha anime titled Bang Brave Bang Bravern would release in Winter 2024. They also released a main trailer alongside the series' first key visual and a teaser back in May 2023.

The Cygames and Cygames Pictures websites have now announced the official release date of the upcoming anime, alongside some new previews and teasers. The series is set to release its first episode on January 11, 2024, and is directed by Masami Obari. More information about the anime including its episode count and duration is expected to be made available in the following weeks.

Bang Brave Bang Bravern to release on January 11, 2024

Bang Brave Bang Bravern is an original mecha anime that is being produced by Cygames and animated by Cygames Pictures. While a January release date had been announced previously by the studio, an exact date has now been confirmed by the official websites of the studio and the series.

The series is being helmed by Masami Obari and the character designs are based on Kouichi Motomura's designs. The official voice cast had been announced earlier as well, which includes:

Ryota Suzuki as Isami Ao

Yohei Azakami as Lewis Smith

Saya Aizawa as Lulu

Yume Miyamoto as Hibiki Rio

Ai Kakuma as Miyu Kato

Kaori Maeda as Honoka Suzunagi

Yukiyo Fujii as Karen Aldrin

Nanako Mori as Nina Kowalski

Kenta Miyake as Hal King

Tomoyuki Shimura as Thomas J. Prahmman

The story of Bang Brave Bang Bravern takes place in a world where advanced armored weapons called Titanostride, aka TS are used in wars. The narrative closely focuses on Isami Ao and Lewis Smith, who are the top pilots of their respective countries.

The story begins with troops of several countries assembling on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. This includes Isami Ao of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Lewis Smith of the United States Marine Corps. The two main characters come across each other during battle.

All of a sudden, their troops get attacked by an unknown enemy, which scatters the soldiers and sends their forces into total chaos. In order to save their friends on the deadly battlefield, the characters have to stake every ounce of their courage and pride to face the enemy together.

Considering that Bang Brave Bang Bravern is the first original mecha anime to come out in recent years, fans are certainly eager for the series to be released. Although the official episode count has not been confirmed yet, it is to be expected that the title will comprise 12-13 episodes or more.

Interested fans should stay on the lookout for more information that is expected to be released in the next few weeks.