Gundam Build Metaverse announces release date, cast, theme songs, and more

The highly anticipated release of Gundam Build Metaverse is scheduled for October 6, 2023. This captivating anime series boasts an exceptional cast, featuring Chika Anzai and Rio Tsuchiya. Additionally, viewers can look forward to the enchanting theme songs Hikari Tokaze by BACK-ON and Days of Birth by LINKL PLANET. Set in the immersive world of Gunpla, the show follows Rio Hojo on a thrilling adventure that brings to life the dreams and battles of Gunpla enthusiasts.

On September 15, 2023, Twitter user @buildfighters announced the release of a promotional video. This exciting news builds anticipation for the upcoming series. Episode 1 is set to premiere on October 6, followed by episodes 2 and 3 on October 20. Fans can also catch the action on GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE.

Gundam Build Metaverse: Everything you need to know

Release date and where to watch

Gundam enthusiasts can eagerly look forward to the premiere of Gundam Build Metaverse on Friday, October 6, 2023. The first episode is set to debut at 18:00 JST.

The highly anticipated release of Gundam Build Metaverse will be easily accessible across various regions. Fans from around the globe can watch this exciting series by tuning into the official Gundam franchise YouTube channel or Gundam.info's YouTube channel. You can also watch this series on the official site of Gundam, i.e., Gundam.info. These platforms guarantee that enthusiasts worldwide can fully participate in and enjoy the thrill of this long-awaited launch.

Cast and Staff

The production team behind this anime includes some notable names. SUNRISE is the studio responsible for bringing this project to life, based on the original concept by Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino. Guided by director Masami Obari, the series benefits from the series composition expertise of Noboru Kimura.

Character designs are handled by Hirona Okada, Yoriko Goto, and Ippei Gyobu, while the mechanical aspects are meticulously designed by Kunio Okawara, Kanetake Ebikawa, Takayuki Yanase, Shinya Terashima, Naohiro Washio, and Kotaro Ando (Studio GS). Yu Yoshiyama takes charge as Chief Mechanic Animator.

The visual aesthetics are managed by Studio Naya, with color design by Wish, and photography by ASAHI PRODUCTION. The series features a captivating soundtrack composed by Yuki Hayashi.

Planning support comes from BANDAI SPIRITS and BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT, while the production is helmed by SUNRISE BEYOND. The collaborative efforts of BANDAI NAMCO FILMWORKS and SOTSU ensure that Gundam Build Metaverse has a strong foundation.

The cast includes Chika Anzai, who voices Rio (Rio Hojo), and Rio Tsuchiya, who takes on the role of Seria Urutsuki.

Theme songs of Gundam Build Metaverse

The music of Gundam Build Metaverse is set to be a highlight of the series. The opening theme, titled Hikari Tokaze, will be performed by BACK-ON—this song was created with the 10th anniversary of the Build Series in mind.

For the ending theme, the studio and artist chose Days of Birth, sung by LINKL PLANET. This catchy tune encapsulates the spirit of the main character, Rio, as he embarks on his journey toward his dreams. The accompanying choreography adds an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Gundam Build Metaverse plot

The series occurs in the exciting world of Gunpla, where a new internet service has emerged. Users can navigate their avatars, interact with fellow enthusiasts, engage in Gunpla battles, and even acquire Gunpla kits. It's a dream come true for fans of the Gundam universe.

The story centers around a young boy named Rio Hojo. In the real world, he learns the art of Gunpla building from Urutsuki Seria. However, it's within the Metaverse that he hones his Gunpla battle skills, guided by the charmistic Masked Lady. Rio's ultimate creation, the Ra Gundam, takes center stage as he encounters formidable adversaries from the annals of Gunpla battles.

Final Thoughts

Gundam Build Metaverse, set to be released on October 6, is poised to captivate fans with its engaging story, talented cast, and unforgettable music. This series invites viewers into the enchanting world of Gunpla, where dreams take flight and battles come to life. Whether you are a seasoned Gundam enthusiast or new to the franchise, this immersive experience offers an exciting journey through the Metaverse that you won't want to miss. Prepare for a thrilling ride that will leave fans craving Gundam Build Metaverse for years to come.

