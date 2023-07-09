Will there be Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 3? Explained

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 3 being green-lit is one of the most anticipated news generating immense excitement among the mecha fandom. However, unfortunately, the Gundam franchise has yet to break its silence on a potential revival of G-Witch.

With its captivating storyline, thought-provoking themes, and fascinating characters, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has become among the highest-selling series of 2023. G-Witch has captured the hearts of many, garnering a lot of appreciation from fans worldwide, including both Gundam enthusiasts and those who are new to the anime.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury successfully rejuvenated the Gundam franchise in 2023

Phillip Prophete @Philltastic1 I’m so glad I was able to witness speak Gundam! Witch From Mercury has been such a please to watch. It’s going to suck to have the season end next Sunday. Hope there’s a season 3 because this anime has been on a high point constantly since season 1. I’m so glad I was able to witness speak Gundam! Witch From Mercury has been such a please to watch. It’s going to suck to have the season end next Sunday. Hope there’s a season 3 because this anime has been on a high point constantly since season 1. https://t.co/X3aL9ZlgW5

As Bandai Namco Holdings announced on May 10, 2023, Gundam IP Group-wide sales grossed a record-high 131 billion yen per the 2023 Fiscal Year, which, compared to 2022, earned 29.7% more. The president of Bandai Namco Holdings, Masaru Kawaguchi, revealed that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury played a pivotal role in acquiring new fans for the franchise.

With 7.6/10 on IMDb, 7.9/10 on MyAnimeList, and a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has become a sensation among anime fans and critics alike. Solidifying its place as a must-watch entry in the Gundam franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 3 is expected to be green-lit soon.

[E]der @ss_cheddar 62. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2



After sitting on it for a while, I've come to like the ending. Sure, I still also wish it was 3 cours to flesh out its world more, but the ending itself was nice and well deserved. Good for them. 62. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2After sitting on it for a while, I've come to like the ending. Sure, I still also wish it was 3 cours to flesh out its world more, but the ending itself was nice and well deserved. Good for them. https://t.co/yWwnMBJtkj

However, as the finale imparted a fitting end to the second installment, the possibilities of the renewal, on the other hand, seem thin. The finale saw how Miorine disbanded the Benerit Group and sold all the assets to Earth, initiating a deal with Shaddiq and causing the SAL to lose their justification for validating a war.

After three years, Miorine became a negotiator, facilitating communication and diplomacy between Earth and Space. As fans anticipated, Suletta and Miorine tied the knot at the end and have been living in peace with Prospera and Ericht. Fans also got emotional after learning that Ericht's consciousness had been transferred into a mechanical keychain, thus accomplishing her dream of living with her family.

MAY🧍🏽:-🫂R.S.S. @MayFor3ver a next season of gundam by next year or all calling reinforcements #G_Witch a next season of gundam by next year or all calling reinforcements #G_Witch https://t.co/XmcwDwU2wf

Despite the undeniable success of the series, the possibilities of season 3 becoming a reality are quite slim. However, fans can now find solace in the prospect of a new Gundam film on the horizon: Mobile Suit Gundam: SEED FREEDOM, which will be a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam: SEED DESTINY.

About the anime:

Wayward @waywarddoodles Had time to let the finale pass and I am still reeling. Just a real enjoyable show with some great characters and suit designs. I’m gonna miss watching this on Sundays #G_witch Had time to let the finale pass and I am still reeling. Just a real enjoyable show with some great characters and suit designs. I’m gonna miss watching this on Sundays #G_witch https://t.co/wbX6EX97q2

The synopsis of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury by the official website of the anime reads as:

"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group, which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming platform, announced to license Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury exclusively for fans internationally. Those who want to revisit or are new to the anime can watch both seasons for free.

