Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale release date, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale, Final Episode, will be released on July 2, 2023. The latest episode’s cliffhanger has left fans in a state of eager anticipation as Gundam Aerial has been severely damaged after dealing with the ILTS, the devastating solar ray canon.

Losing Ericht with the Gundam Aerial has taken a heavy toll on Prospera, as her plan to exact revenge on Delling Rembran and the Benedict group has failed. Despite it being impossible to predict the upcoming events, the G Witch fandom has been dissecting details and analyzing every possible outcome, hoping that episode 24, the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale, would present them with a fitting end.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale release date and timings for all regions and where to watch

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale will air this Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 5:00 pm JST in Japan. As Crunchyroll licensed the series for global release, the platform will be streaming the epic finale for fans across the world.

Netflix will also stream Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale, although in a few selective regions only. The official YouTube channel of Gundam will also stream the finale.

Below is the complete release schedule for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, July 2, 1 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, July 2, 3 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, July 2, 4 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, July 2, 9 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, July 2, 1:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, July 2, 10 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 2, 5:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, July 2, 4 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, July 2, 5 am

A brief recap of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury episode 23

With her Gundam Caliban, Suletta breached the Data Storm but got overwhelmed while facing Ericht. Elsewhere, the Jeturk brothers engaged in a battle where Guel’s Dilanza was no match for Lauda’s Schwarzette. Guel apologized for his mistakes and intentionally got himself stabbed by Lauda to atone for their father's death. As his final request, Guel asked his brother not to board a Gundam again.

After helping the Earth House members get near the Quiet Zeroe’s mainframe, Felsi intervened in the altercation between the Jeturk brothers and saved Guel from stopping his Gundam from exploding. Delling called the Space Assembly League and requested a special emergency session, but unbeknownst to him, his appeal was rejected by the captain.

As the captain of the SAL formed a coalition with the higher-ups of Lagrange 1, he ordered his crew to prepare the untested ILTS (Interplanetary Laser Power Transmission System) to aim at the Quiet Zero, which would also destroy Benerit Group’s headquarters. Miorine and her team tried to shut down the superweapon but got intercepted by Prospera and her armored bots.

Miorine found another way, a backdoor left by her mother, which helped her stop the superweapon. Elan disarmed Prospera before she could have killed anyone and interrupted the process. The SAL finally fired the ILTS. Ericht used her Gundam and all the Quiet Zero’s drones to shield and save her family from getting killed.

What to expect from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale?

With no definite Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finale spoilers, the G Witch fandom is buzzing with discussion, and fan theories are running rampant across the internet. However, given how the penultimate episode ended, the finale is expected to see the Jeturk brothers make peace with each other and try to mend their bond, in which Felsi could be a big help.

As for Prospera, she has lost her years of planning that went in vain, with the Gundam Aerial destroyed along with Ericht, and the superweapon has been sabotaged. The upcoming episode will finally answer what the future holds for the protagonist and how the SAL will deal with Delling Rembran and the Benedict group.

