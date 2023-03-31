CyGames showcases brand new Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising trailer in EVO Japan 2023

On March 31, 2023, popular fighting game developer CyGames showcased a brand new trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, which is set for release in 2023. This title is a sequel to the original Granblue Fantasy Versus that was released back in 2020. Hence, all the necessary information that was revealed during the trailer has also been provided in detail in this article.

Let's take a look at the platforms that the game will be released on and the brand new character who will be present.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is set to feature Seigfried as its major new playable character

Here's a showcase of some of the new mechanics in GBVS: Rising taking the battle experience to new, dynamic heights—followed by a teaser for the next playable character!



Here's a showcase of some of the new mechanics in GBVS: Rising taking the battle experience to new, dynamic heights—followed by a teaser for the next playable character!

The latest trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising was followed by the announcement of a brand new playable character for the game. This addition happens to be Seigfried, who will be available once the title hits the stores sometime around 2023.

Fans have been waiting for the character for quite a long time and were excited to see that he will become playable in the new game. However, there is even more information that they will be exicted to learn.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam). Apart from that, a beta version will be available only on PlayStation in May 2023.

The brand new title will have several interesting features, including improvements from the original game, crossplay, as well as rollback netcode. The latter is extremely important in modern day fighting games as it reduces lag by a significant amount.

Stay tuned for an upcoming reveal to see how he plays!



The Dragon Slayer himself has stepped into the fray... Siegfried is the next playable character coming to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising!

Stay tuned for an upcoming reveal to see how he plays!

The characters from the original title will also return to the upcoming game and join Seigfried and Anila on the roster. It is important to note here that the former was merely announced and players need to keep following the official Twitter account of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising in order to get an update on his gameplay.

In any case, the game definitely looks very good and the community got hyped the moment this new trailer was showcased at EVO Japan 2023. It is now only a matter of time before it releases and a brand new adventure begins for both veterans as well as new entrants to the Granblue Fantasy Versus universe.

The release date is also a mystery right now, but it will probably be in the latter half of 2023.

