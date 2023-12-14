Urusei Yatsura season 2 to begin airing in January 2024

Thursday, December 14, 2023 saw the Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime series announce that it will begin airing as the second and final half of the new anime adaptation in January 2024. The highly anticipated series serves as a continuation of the Fall 2022 series, and will conclude the new adaptation of the original manga series.

It was also announced that, prior to Urusei Yatsura season 2’s debut, there will be a year-end special program for the series featuring several voice actors from the production. This special will air on Friday, December 29, 2023, and will feature voice actors Hiroshi Kamiya, Sumire Uesaka, and Shuhei Nakano from the series.

In addition to this news, the official website for the Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime series also announced a brand new cast member set to join the production. Several other new cast members have also been announced in recent months, suggesting that the second season of the anime series will be an expansive and exciting one.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 announces January 11 premiere date, special program, and more

As mentioned above, the Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime series is officially set to premiere on Japanese broadcast television on Thursday, January 11, 2024. It is presumed that HIDIVE will continue streaming the second season of the anime as they did with the first. This presumption is further supported by the fact that the series was absent from Crunchyroll’s recently released Winter 2024 lineup and broadcast schedule.

The aforementioned year-end special program for the series will feature the voice actors for protagonist Ataru Moroboshi, deuteragonist Lum, and Pool Yokai. These roles are played by Kamiya, Uesaka, and Nakano, respectively. Interestingly, other anime role indexing sources list Nakano’s only role as the upcoming Pool Yokai character.

The new cast member revealed for the series alongside the above news is Miyu Irino, who is set to play the role of Inaba in the second season. Irino’s prior credits in the anime voice acting industry are extensive, but their best known roles are likely as Haikyu!!’s Koshi Sugawara, Mob Psycho 100’s Ritsu Kageyama, and as Dr. Hedo from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 serves as the second and final half of the new anime series for the franchise, which adapts select stories from author and illustrator Rumiko Takahashi’s original manga. The original manga ran in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987.

Viz Media had previously released part of the series in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum throughout the 1990s. However, Viz Media began publishing the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus editions in Spring 2019 under the original title, featuring new translations.

