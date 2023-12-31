9 best action manhwa you should read

As a thrilling genre of Korean webtoons, action manhwa has recently experienced a surge in popularity. Known for its compelling stories, stunning artwork, and engaging characters, this action-packed variant of manhwa captivates readers globally with its epic fight scenes, high-stakes adventures, and charismatic heroes.

If you're looking to get into manhwa, action manhwa is a great place to start. Packed with entertainment value, action manhwas will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. To help you out, we've compiled a list of the 9 best action manhwas that you should definitely add to your reading list.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 9 must-read action manhwa for thrill seekers

1. Solo Leveling

Cover of 'Solo Leveling'by Chugong (Image via D&C Media and Yen Press)

Solo Leveling follows the story of Sung Jin-Woo, a low-ranking hunter who gains an incredible power after surviving a near-death experience in a high-difficulty dungeon. He then embarks on a quest to become the strongest S-rank hunter in the world.

With its brilliant fight choreography, slick art, and hype moments, Solo Leveling revolutionized the action manhwa genre. The plot and pacing are executed flawlessly as well, making it an absolute page-turner. It's no wonder Solo Leveling has become one of the most popular action manhwas with fans all over the globe.

Once you witness Sung Jin-Woo graciously maneuvering through hoards of enemies, it’s tough not to get hooked. So for breathtaking action built on an exhilarating premise, look no further than this masterpiece.

2. The Breaker

Cover of 'The Breaker' by Jeon Geuk-jin and Park Jin-hwan, (Image by Ablaze)

The Breaker follows the story of an ordinary high school student named Yi Shioon who accidentally stumbles upon the dangerous underworld of martial arts. Under the guidance of his teacher Chun-Woo Han, an enigmatic and powerful fighter, Shioon must quickly master new skills to protect himself and his loved ones.

With beautifully detailed fight sequences and a gripping storyline, The Breaker is one of the best contemporary Korean martial arts action manhwas. Although the pacing suffers a bit in the sequel The Breaker: New Waves, the series as a whole is an exhilarating action manhwa brimming with philosophies about honor and justice.

If you want to witness impressive displays of martial arts on the page, look no further than this classic action manhwa. You’ll surely be on the edge of your seat the whole time.

3. Tower of God

Cover of 'Tower of God' by S.I.U.(Image by Young Com)

Tower of God centers around Bam, a young boy trapped below a mysterious tower. To see the sky and ascend, Bam must pass through the tower's dangerous trials and ruthless competition. As he climbs each floor with his teammates, the secrets of his past and the tower reveal themselves.

With visuals inspired by role-playing games, Tower of God renders fights with stunning skill effects. Backed by an immersive mythos and a strong cast of characters, Tower of God succeeds at bringing explosive shonen-esque action to the manhwa format.

And that’s not even mentioning the mind games and political intrigue layered underneath. For a complex action manhwa woven with mysteries, this is a must-read.

4. The God of High School

Cover of 'The God of High School' by Yongje Park (Image by Imageframe)

The God of High School kicks off with an electrifying national tournament that brings South Korea's best teenage fighters together. Prodigy Taekwondo specialist Jin Mo-Ri soon discovers there's more at stake than just the championship title.

Rendered with vibrant detail and color, The God of High School depicts martial arts sequences that practically leap off the page. The fight choreography and powers are creative, matching shonen heights at times. And while the overarching plot can get a bit muddled, the action manhwa series still delivers exhilarating action that never disappoints.

So come for the spunky comedy and hard-hitting throws, stay for the loveable characters and an epic mythological fight for the universe itself. With thrilling stakes throughout, The God of High School deserves its legendary status.

5. Gosu

Cover of 'Gosu' by Giun Ryu and Mun Jeong Hoo (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Set in ancient Korea, Gosu follows the journey of Yong, a nameless young martial artist seeking revenge against the Murim organization Gwi Guild. To stand a chance, Yong must hone his skills and even then vengeance proves difficult.

As a traditional martial arts manhwa, Gosu nails all the right beats with its badass sword-wielding fighters and stylish action scenes. The action manhwa brings Chinese cultivation influences as well for a unique blend. Combine that with the wuxia-inspired visual direction and you have a highly bingeable action series.

Throughout all the bloody battles though, Gosu tells an emotionally charged story about legacies left behind and cycles of violence. For both slick action as well as heart, this action manhwa comes highly recommended.

6. The Boxer

Cover of 'The Boxer' by Jung Ji-Hoon (Image via Daewon C.I. and Yen Press)

After a meteoric rise to fame as a genius boxer during his youth, Yu becomes framed for match-fixing and finds his life ruined. Years later after his release from prison, Yu tries clawing his way back into the sport he loves.

Gritty, emotional, and triumphant all at once, The Boxer stands out with its evocative storytelling and imagery. This action manhwa pulls no punches when showcasing the physical and mental toll of boxing on characters. Fights feel grounded as well with their depiction of real boxing techniques.

Above all, it excels at capturing the compelling journey of an underdog chasing redemption against all odds. Both sports fans and action fans will find themselves inspired to root for Yu.

7. Legend of the Northern Blade

Cover of 'Legend of the Northern Blade' by Hae-Min and Woo-Ga (Image by Seoul Media Comics)

In an era where martial arts clans warred for dominance, the once-powerful Northern Blade clan faces destruction from a traitorous plot. After his clan’s massacre, only the heir, Jun In, survives, unaware of his legacy. Until the day he unlocks them.

Touted for revitalizing the murim genre, Legend of the Northern Blade enthralls with its electrifying action and Chinese cultivation-inspired world. Jun In’s bladesmanship stands out in particular for its dynamic fluidity. The plot itself proves compelling as well, bolstered by themes of redemption and Jun In’s charismatic personality.

For action manhwa readers, Legend of the Northern Blade is a modern classic—one single glimpse of Jun In’s righteous fury is enough to get engrossed.

8. Jungle Juice

Cover of 'Jungle Juice' by Hyeong Eun (Image via WEBTOON)

In this supernatural action series, the world finds itself threatened by the sudden arrival of dangerous dimensional beings called Jam. To fight back, humanity places its hopes on hunters blessed with special abilities. Focusing on hunter trainees at Cube 1, Jungle Juice details their struggles and growth.

Spearheaded by an endearing cast, Jungle Juice offers personal drama and comedy on top of bombastic fights. Whether it’s summoning weapons or transforming body parts, the vibrant abilities and creature designs impress.

For stellar worldbuilding loaded with creative vision, Jungle Juice is a standout action manhwa brimming with heart.

9. Hellper

Cover of 'Hellper' by SAKT (Image via WEBTOON)

After dying unexpectedly, Haram finds himself transformed into a rambunctious demon. Declared an illegal extra soul by authorities, Haram gets plunged into their antics as they try hunting him down.

As a rare Korean urban fantasy action manhwa, Hellper weaves social satire into its setting crammed with supernatural beings like death gods, vampires, and demons. That coupled with the eccentric art style makes for a highly unique read. While the plot wanders at times, Hellper still impresses with its irreverent tone and humor.

So for a fresh perspective not typically seen in manhwa, take a chance with this quirky action manhwa series.

Conclusion

In conclusion, manhwa continues to capture fans globally as Korean creators keep innovating within the medium. And when it comes to high-octane fight scenes and pulse-pounding excitement, action manhwa spares no effort. So if you’re craving over-the-top weapons, martial combat, or addictive heroic journeys, our list will point you in the right direction.

Just a few series often serve as gateways into the addictive world of manhwa reading. So plunge into one of these immersive action stories, and you may find it tough going back. Especially with protagonists like Sung Jin-Woo or Jun In gracing the pages.