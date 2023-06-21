Oshi no Ko anime's opening song tops yet another global chart

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of episode 10 of Oshi no Ko, which will air on June 21, 2023. Ahead of its release, fans were delighted to learn that the title's opening theme song has topped yet another global chart. The opening theme song, IDOL, by YOASOBI, previously topped the Billboard Japan and Billboard Global charts, and it has now also topped the Apple Music Top 100: Global chart.

The show's opening theme song, which was released for the first time this year, has broken several records and made a name for itself in the anime industry. While there are only a few opening theme songs that have achieved such popularity, Oshi no Ko's IDOL quickly rose to fame

The theme song for Oshi no Ko, IDOL, peaked at number one on Apple Music's Top 100 list

Since its release, the opening theme song for the popular anime series Oshi No Ko, IDOL by YOASOBI, has become a global phenomenon. The opening theme song recently peaked at the first position on the Apple Music Top 100: Global chart on Wednesday, June 21, and surprised anime fans

The opening theme song has outperformed numerous well-known celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, SZA, Selena Gomez, and many others. Apart from this, the song has also left behind Man with a Mission (MWAM) and Milet's Kizuna No Kiseki and has spent nine weeks at the top of the Billboard Japan Hot 100 list.

These are not the only accomplishments of the new opening theme song. The track recently surpassed the milestones of garnering over 200 million streams in just nine weeks in Japan. Furthermore, on June 10, the song's English rendition also grabbed the top spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart.

Oshi no Ko's physical, limited-edition CD of its theme song, IDOL, will soon be released on June 21, 2023. The title song will be available on the CD in four different variations. This will include the original version, the English-lyric version, the Anime Edit version, and the instrumental version.

The song made its Japanese debut on April 19, 2023, and has broken a number of records ever since.

As per Yen Press, the series' licensee, the synopsis of the anime reads:

"Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish)."

Stay tuned for more information on Oshi no Ko and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

