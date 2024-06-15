8 anime characters who fight with sound, ranked by popularity

One of the most common combative tropes in the anime and manga mediums is the introduction of anime characters who fight with sound, which is a very open-ended combat ability. Likewise, when executed well, it can be one of the most enthralling approaches to fighting in anime, especially with how opponents are forced to deal with it.

However, those anime characters who fight with sound sometimes aren’t the most popular or well-known characters, with the trope often being forced onto fodder characters. That being said, this isn’t always true, with some very popular anime characters who fight with sound defying the trope and cultivating a loyal fanbase.

Jigglypuff, Margarette Macaron, and more anime characters who fight with sound

8) Kahono (Black Clover)

Kahono as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kicking off the list is Black Clover’s Kahono, whose side character status and general lack of involvement in the series’ core plot earns her the last-place popularity rank. While those who are fans of her character laud her, many don’t remember her as anything more than one of the anime characters from the Seabed Temple arc.

That being said, Konoha’s abilities are impressive, with her Song Magic allowing her to perform various functions. This includes offensive assault, healing allies, and playing a support role, either by affecting the environment or inducing effects on enemies. While her popularity is debatable, the usefulness and versatility of her powers is inarguable.

7) Sailor Neptune (Sailor Moon)

Sailor Neptune as seen in the anime franchise (Image via Toei Animation)

Also known as Michiru Kaiou, Sailor Moon’s Sailor Neptune utilizes her sonic abilities both in combat and daily life, thanks to her reputation as a world-famous violinist. This is heavily emphasized in her civilian life, but her musical talents also come into play during her fights as Sailor Neptune, via her attacks Submarine Violon Tide and Galactica Violon Tide.

The former attack sees her combine her violinist skills with her Sailor powers to use her violin to create a massive tide that can easily wash away enemies. The latter attack is a more powerful version of the first, capable of creating a massive attack with tons of destructive potential. While her popularity may have waned relative to other anime characters in recent decades, her membership in such an iconic series still makes her fairly well-known.

6) Bonolenov (Hunter x Hunter)

Bonolenov is one of the most unique anime characters who fight with sound (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter’s Bonolenov comes from the Gyudondond Tribe, with the males of this tribe mutilating their bodies in a ritualistic tradition that allows them to make a variety of sounds via holes in their bodies. They’re known as “Bap,” or the Dancing Warriors, and can even outrank tribal elders if skilled enough. They also believe that the more beautiful a sound that’s played, the greater the spirit it can summon.

Likewise, this translates into Bonolenov’s fighting style, which sees him use techniques called Battle Cantabile to make sounds that can have a variety of effects. The Prologue technique, for example, sees him play a song that allows him to conjure warrior attire and a spear. Meanwhile, the Jupiter technique sees him conjure a giant sphere with the appearance of the planet Jupiter to crush his enemies, chasing anyone within earshot of the sound until they’re hit.

5) Margarette Macaron (Mashle)

Macaron as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Despite being from a fairly new series, Mashle’s Margarette Macaron is one of the more popular anime characters who fight with sound thanks to the anime’s popularity. Margarette’s magic in the world of Mashle is called Sounds and sees him create musical notes that are given various properties and purposes.

For example, some attack his opponent with explosions, while others shield him from enemy attacks with total safety. He can even use them to cushion his fall from a great height or summon full instruments like a piano, making his music even more powerful. Given these memorable powers and his unique personality, it’s no wonder why he’s one of the higher ranks on this list.

4) Scratchmen Apoo (One Piece)

Apoo as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Unsurprisingly, the vast world of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series has many anime characters who use sound to fight, with Scratchmen Apoo likely being the most popular. Also called the “Roar of the Sea,” Apoo not only fights with sound but is also a gifted musician and even a skilled DJ, making his use of his powers even deadlier.

Having eaten the Tone-Tone Fruit, Apoo can morph various parts of his body into musical instruments that he can play. By playing specific notes and songs via specific instruments, he can cause a variety of effects, delivering forms of physical damage to specific targets who he’s looking at and can hear his music. Likewise, given the functionality of his Quirk, the effect is essentially unavoidable if the target isn’t prepared to defend or anticipate the attack.

3) Rose Otoribashi (Bleach)

Rose as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

While one of the lesser-known Bleach characters, the global popularity of Tite Kubo’s original story helps Rose earn a high ranking here. In its Shikai form, Rose’s Zanpakuto features a variety of musically named or inspired attacks. This is most evident by the sound effects given to his attacks, which often replicate instrumental sounds like piano keys being lightly played or a guitar being strummed.

In its Bankai form, this is taken to the next level, with Rose creating full songs that can be used to create physical illusions by obtaining power over the target’s heart. These illusions can even physically damage the opponent and their surroundings with how the technique functions. There’s even one attack that sees Rose utilize several “Dancers” whom he commands with a conducting baton, wielding it as a music conductor would with their orchestra.

2) Jigglypuff (Pokémon)

Jigglypuff as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

While Jigglypuff would at one time have been the most iconic of all anime characters who fight with sound, her lack of appearances in recent Pokémon anime series has lessened this popularity. Nevertheless, she’s still well-known enough to outrank almost everyone on this list and uses her sonic powers very interestingly.

In battle, she’s able to perform her trademark song to force their enemies to force them to fall asleep, setting her up to land a devastating hit that won’t be blocked or evaded. Outside of battle, she’d hilariously use it to draw on the faces of those who fell asleep after listening to her performance, which played a key part in making her so popular.

1) Kyouka Jirou (My Hero Academia)

Jirou as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Easily one of the most popular of the anime characters who qualify for this list, and likely the most popular of all those who fight with sound, is My Hero Academia’s Kyouka Jirou. Her Quirk Earphone Jack gives her headphone jacks hanging from her earlobes, which she can plug into things and channel the sound of her heartbeat through them to make a violent vibration attack.

The Quirk also allows her to plug into walls and the ground to listen in on her surroundings, picking up even the most minuscule sounds. It’s not only one of the most intriguing applications of sonic powers in anime but also one of the most powerful, effective, and versatile. Combined with her popularity and that of the series she hails from, she's undoubtedly the most popular of the anime characters who qualify here.

In conclusion

While several anime characters fight with sound, the eight mentioned above are undoubtedly at the top of that category for popularity. Likewise, the range of time in the series for which all characters hail proves that this trope isn’t anything new, and likely won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

