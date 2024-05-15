10 anime characters who can eat Earth's entire food stock

While big eaters in anime are quite common, there are always a few exceptional anime characters whose appetite know no bounds. These anime characters can often be seen stuffing their face with food, so much so that they threaten Earth's entire food stock.

Most anime claim that the characters eat a lot of food to replenish their energy, especially seen in Shonen-battle anime. However, several anime characters from other genres are still known for their huge appetite. Hence, here we shall take a look at anime characters who eat a lot.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Son Goku, Hawk, and 8 other anime characters who can eat Earth's entire food stock

1) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

As any anime fan would know, One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy is a glutton for food, especially meat. The character is so fond of eating meat that there have been several occasions where he was too weak to move, but his craving for meat made him draw out everything within his energy reserves to find meat.

While in normal situations, one's appetite shouldn't cause problems for others. However, Luffy's appetite affected his crewmates as he would often finish their food stock.

2) Charmy Pappitson (Black Clover)

Charmy Pappitson as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Charmy Pappitson from Black Clover is a very unique anime character when it comes to consuming food. While she is a glutton for food, her eating habits are also associated with her magic. Charmy's Cotton Magic can be used to restore mana. Hence, she can often be seen stuffing her face and feeding others to help them recover.

Charmy's gluttony is especially evident when she completely loses control of her body composition after feasting on the unique flora and fauna of the Heart Kingdom.

3) Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Son Goku from the Dragon Ball franchise needs no introduction. As any anime fan would know, the Dragon Ball protagonist is a glutton and can often be seen surrounded by stacked plates and bowls whenever he is eating.

Unsurprisingly, his enormous appetite has also been inherited by his two sons, Gohan and Goten, who have appetites that do not leave any room to spare. Goku is so fond of food that he has prioritized the same even when things are dire. This is evident from the Cell Games Saga when Goku chooses to eat a meal before going to meet Cell.

4) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Similar to Son Goku, Vegeta from Dragon Ball is also an anime character with an appetite capable of finishing the entire planet's food stock. Vegeta and Goku are often seen stuffing their faces together, especially after training.

That said, Vegeta has never really been seen eating alone. Thus, there is also a chance that he does not have an appetite as big as Son Goku but only eats as much to best his rival.

5) Anna Yamada (The Dangers in My Heart)

Anna Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Anna Yamada from The Dangers in My Heart has a huge appetite. She can nearly always be seen snacking away. Her appetite is so huge that she is known to have multiple breakfasts just to satisfy her hunger. Moreover, she is so adamant about eating food that she carries snacks and candy in her pockets to stuff them inside the library, restricting food consumption.

6) Choji Akimichi (Naruto)

Choji Akimichi as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Choji Akimichi from Naruto was initially bullied for his weight, as fans would know, he needed to eat that quantity of food to maintain his weight for the Akimichi Clan's Expansion jutsu. Such bullying also saw him get triggered when anyone referred to him as fat.

As for his appetite, Choji can eat a lot of barbeque and potato chips in a single sitting. As Choji grew up, he became an anime character who was secure about himself and his appetite.

7) Mitsuri Kanroji (Demon Slayer)

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer has a huge appetite. Seemingly, her appetite is what fuels her dense muscles. These dense muscles made her stronger than her possible suitors, which is what saw the Love Hashira join the Demon Slayer Corps in search of a possible husband.

As for her appetite, it was revealed in a flashback that Mitsuri was such a glutton in the past that overeating Sakura mochi saw her hair color turn from black to pink and green.

8) Hawk (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Hawk as seen in The Seven Deadly Sins (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Hawk from The Seven Deadly Sins is a pig who acts as Meliodas' companion after the Seven Deadly Sins break up. Even though Meliodas ran a tavern, he was a really bad cook. Hence, Hawk was tasked with eating the leftover food, whether burnt or spilled. The fact that Hawk eats the leftover food prepared by Meliodas proves that he is an anime character who can literally eat anything.

9) Taiga Kagami (Kuroko's Basketball)

Kagami Taiga as seen in Kuroko's Basketball (Image via Production I.G)

Taiga Kagami from Kuroko's Basketball is an anime character with a huge appetite. While the anime is set in a normal setting, Kagami's appetite was out of the world as he could be seen stuffing countless burgers in a single go.

Surprisingly, despite his huge appetite, Kagami was quite fit and had a toned body, perfect for playing basketball. Perhaps his appetite fuels his strength, which he uses to compete against the best basketball players his age.

10) Kirio Hikifune (Bleach)

Kirio Hifune as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kirio Hikifune from Bleach was a Royal Guard member of the Zero Squad, serving directly under the Soul King. Similar to Charmy Pappitson from Black Clover, Kirio can also create energy-replenishing food. However, in her case, the energy isn't mana but Reiatsu.

Surprisingly, preparing that food takes a lot of Kirio, making her slim. Fortunately, she has a good appetite, allowing her to become normal again.

These were some of our picks of anime characters who can eat Earth's entire food stock. Let us know in the comments if we have missed anything.

