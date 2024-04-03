The Dangers in My Heart season 2 review: A peak romance anime with a spectacular finale

With the season finale of the Dangers in My Heart season 2, the rom-com anime has finally come to an end. While fans wished for a good end to the anime's second season, the series exceeded fans' expectations, giving them a season finale so good that it seemed like the series' finale instead.

The Dangers in My Heart was a rather unpopular series when it was first aired in the Spring 2023 anime season due to its 'cringe' start. Regardless, the anime series soon managed to enthrall fans with its main characters Kyoutarou Ichikawa and Anna Yamada, and their lovely dynamic.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 review: Everything Shin-Ei Animation did well

Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 anime is produced by Shin-Ei Animation, the production team behind anime like Teasing Master Takagi-san, Doraemon, Crayon Shin-Chan, and The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic. Hence, it is evident that the studio does not necessarily focus on romance anime. However, their efforts in producing The Dangers in My Heart anime were simply outstanding.

Upon observing the manga series, it is apparent that the animation does not necessarily need to be too complex. Nevertheless, Shin-Ei Animation added a touch of finesse by focusing on elements that the manga did not focus on, such as lighting and camera angles. One can witness their effects during some of the important romance sequences, especially the confession scenes in the season finale.

Ichikawa and Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The animation depicting the characters' expressions and emotions was so good that it led me to question whether I was watching the season finale or the series finale.

Shin-Ei Animation made it very clear since the premiere of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 that they would go all-out with their animation. This was evident through the quality of the anime's opening theme video. The animation was not only of high quality but also depicted movements and featured the camera panning in the best way possible.

Ichikawa and Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Lastly, something that captured my heart in every episode was how each anime episode would reveal its title. Despite the fact that the title is the final aspect revealed in an installment, the quick cuts between the story and episode title card left me anticipating the title with every passing second. This goes to show how well the anime ended each of its episodes.

Given the anime's popularity and abundance of source material, fans now expect The Dangers in My Heart anime to return for a third season.

What went wrong with The Dangers in My Heart season 2?

Realistically, not much went wrong with The Dangers in My Heart season 2. However, if I were to scrutinize the anime and highlight some mistakes, the only aspect I could identify would be the change in the chronology of the events in the season finale.

Kobayashi and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The anime pretty much followed the manga event by event with minor changes. Hence, the change to the chronology of events might have been the biggest issue with the title. This is because certain events seemed much more realistic in the manga, while, in the anime, they seemed quite convenient.

This was especially evident from Yamada's departure for her audition. In the manga, Yamada informed her parents and teachers before she left for her audition. Meanwhile, in the anime, Yamada abandoned her trip mid-way without informing anyone beforehand.

This seemed to be quite an implausible scenario for a 14-year-old girl. That said, the anime handled the plot decently without it being too flawed.

Final thoughts

Ichikawa and Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful rom-com anime to release in recent times. The anime essentially begins with a common trope, i.e. opposites attract. Such themes often feature an introverted boy and an extroverted girl, or vice versa, forming a bond after getting to know each other.

However, despite being a repeated trope, The Dangers in My Heart anime gives fans a fresh take on it. While the anime's first season may leave fans with a bad aftertaste at the beginning, it will soon reel fans into its world, leaving them rooting for Ichikawa and Yamada to get together. This feeling is amplified in The Dangers in My Heart season 2 as fans start believing that the two characters belong with each other.

