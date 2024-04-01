The Dangers in My Heart season 2: Did the anime change the ending?

With the release of The Dangers in My Heart season 2, episode 13, the anime finally finished airing all of its episodes. As expected after the anime's first season, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 was incredible and had an even more beautiful finale.

In the anime's final episode, Ichikawa Kyotarou and Yamada Anna confess to each other, establishing their new relationship. However, if one compares the anime's ending to the manga series, there are certain inconsistencies. So, did the anime change the ending?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Dangers in My Heart manga.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 finale: What is different between the anime and manga?

Yamada and Ichikawa, as seen in The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 finale witnessed some changes to the chronology of events when compared to the manga series.

In the anime, after Ichikawa deduced that Yamada was missing her audition to spend her time on the school trip with him, he immediately ran down to her floor to speak to her. During this, Moriya sensei spotted Yamada and Ichikawa and confused Ichikawa with Kobayashi, pushing both of them into Yamada's room.

Ichikawa, as seen in The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Ichikawa used the opportunity to convey to Yamada that he wanted to speak to her. Fortunately, a stunt pulled by Kanzaki, Adachi, and Oota helped Ichikawa exit the room.

The next day, when the class went out to resume their trip, Ichikawa confessed to Yamada that he liked her and asked her to leave for the audition immediately. Surprisingly, with some help from Kobayashi, Yamada managed to leave immediately.

Kobayashi and Ichikawa, as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Following that, the anime adapted the remainder of Ichikawa's school trip and Yamada's confession scene back in the school library.

However, the chronology of the scenes was a bit different in the manga. After Ichikawa saw Yamada practicing her audition lines on the balcony in The Dangers in My Heart chapter 109, he texted her that he wanted to talk to her.

Ichikawa and Adachi, as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Right after, in chapter 110, the manga saw Ichikawa confess to Yamada at the holy grounds, conveying to her that she should leave for the audition so she doesn't miss it. Nevertheless, Yamada does not leave instantly in the manga. Instead, Yamada conveyed her problem to the teachers in chapter 111 and decided to leave for the audition the next day.

After that, it was in chapter 112 that Ichikawa got trapped inside Yamada's room, i.e., on the day before Yamada departed for the audition. Following that, the manga continued with Yamada's departure, the remainder of Ichikawa's trip, and Yamada's confession to Ichikawa, all inside chapter 113.

Yamada Anna, as seen in The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

While the anime never explained why it took this route, it can be presumed that the animators at Shin-Ei Animation wanted to have both Ichikawa and Yamada confess in the same episode. Otherwise, the changes might have been made due to the length of the scenes. It would have been difficult to plan out the final two episodes if the anime had followed the same chronology of events as in the manga.

That said, the anime stayed true to its source material and only made minor dialogue changes other than the events' chronology.

