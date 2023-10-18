The Dangers in My Heart spin-off manga confirms anime adaptation

The recent official confirmation of The Dangers in My Heart season 2, accompanied by an official teaser, has brought a lot of joy to fans. However, the official anime website had an even bigger surprise in store. They announced an anime adaptation of the spin-off series titled Twi-Yaba. This exciting revelation came on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, with two major announcements at the same time.

While the details about the spin-off series, including release dates, remain undisclosed, fans can find solace in the knowledge that more rom-com and slice-of-life goodness from this beloved universe are in the pipeline. The future holds the promise of further exploration in The Dangers in My Heart world, giving fans a lot to look forward to.

The Dangers in My Heart spin-off will see the short stories of Ichikawa and Anna

The Dangers in My Heart Twi-Yaba spin-off manga is a delightful compilation of short stories by Norio Sakurai himself, the creator behind the original manga. These short stories take a non-canonical approach, offering readers a glimpse into the offbeat mini-adventures of the main characters from the series.

The intriguing title, “Twi-Yaba,” has an interesting origin. The “Twi” portion is derived from “Twitter,” where the author initially shared these short stories. “Yaba” is borrowed from the original Japanese title of the series, “Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu.”

In another exciting development, it’s been unveiled that some of these short stories from Twi-Yaba will have a world premiere at Tokyo’s LINE Cube Shibuya venue on December 10, 2023. This exclusive event promises to offer fans an early and unique opportunity to dive into these charming mini-stories.

On the other hand, fans are relieved that The Dangers in My Heart season 2 finally announced the release window of January 2024 without making fans wait much longer. The sequel will be aired on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the NUManimation programming block as anticipated, given the pertinent syndications in which the first season was broadcast.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Norio Sakurai's manga for English release globally. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

More information for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 and the spin-off Twi-Yaba will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2023 continues.

