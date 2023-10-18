The Dangers in My Heart season 2 reveals early 2024 release date in main PV

On October 18, 2023, The Dangers in My Heart season 2's early 2024 release date was announced with the release of the title's main promotional video. The roughly 60-second-long clip mainly focuses on central characters Kyotaro Ichikawa and Anna Yamada and also reveals some broadcast information for the second season.

While an exact release date for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 is yet to be announced, the main promotional video for the sequel series announces that fans will see it premiere in January 2024. The clip and its associated news were first revealed via the anime's official Twitter account and website early on Wednesday morning.

With the first season of the series having aired relatively recently in the Spring 2023 season, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 is set to premiere less than one year after the first installment. Such a turnaround is incredibly impressive within the anime industry and suggests that the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Norio Sakurai's original manga series has a long and bright future ahead.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 set to premiere in January 2024

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 is currently scheduled for a general January 2024 release. While this could change if any unforeseen delays occur with the series, the anime will most likely end up premiering within this originally planned window.

The series has also already announced that it will broadcast in Japan on the CS TV Asahi Channel 1 in addition to TV Asahi's "NUMAnimation" slot and the BS Asahi channel. The post from the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account also announced that an event will be held on December 10, but it is currently unclear what this event will be.

Expand Tweet

The publisher's description of the title reads:

"Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!"

Hiroaki Akagi directed the first season of the anime at Shin-Ei Animation studios, with Jukki Hanada in charge of the scripts. Masato Katsumata designed the characters, while composer Kensuke Ushio scored the music. The opening theme for the series was Shayo, which translates to Setting Sun, performed by Yorushika. The anime's ending theme song was Su Sentimental, which translates to Some Sentimental and was performed by Kohana Lam.

Shun Hori voices protagonist Kyotaro Ichikawa, while Hina Yomiya voices deuteragonist Anna Yamada. Sakurai originally debuted in the series in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine. The series then briefly moved to Champion Cross in 2018, before finding a home in the Manga Cross publication later that year, where it has been regularly serialized since.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.