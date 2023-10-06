Teasing Master Takagi-san announces Spin-off manga featuring Takagi and Nishikata's daughter

With Teasing Master Takagi-san manga set to finish its serialization in October, the manga announced a new spin-off series set to start serialization in November 2023. The new spin-off series is set to focus on Takagi and Nishikata's daughter Chi and will be serialized in the Monthly Shōnen Sunday magazine.

Teasing Master Takagi-san is a Japanese manga series that was written and illustrated by Souichirou Yamamoto. It follows the daily lives of Takagi and Nishikata, both of whom sit next to each other in their classroom. Takagi enjoys teasing Nishikata with pranks, while Nishikata almost always ends up failing to take revenge.

Teasing Master Takagi-san spin-off set to release in November 2023

Chi Nishikata and her classmates as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The original Teasing Master Takagi-san manga is set to end its serialization on October 12, 2023. Following its end, despite the fact that Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san, a spin-off manga for the series exists, a new spin-off manga is set to be released.

The new spin-off manga is set to focus on Takagi and Nishikata's daughter Chi and her classmate as middle school students. While the two characters have already appeared in Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san, the new spin-off is set to focus mainly on them.

Nishikata and Takagi as seen in the manga series (Image via Shogakukan)

For now, the title of the manga hasn't been announced, however, part of it was revealed through a leaked magazine page. The manga is set to be titled "Karakai jouzu (?) no Nishikata-san." It will be drawn by Inaba Mifumi, the artist of Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san.

The new Teasing Master Takagi-san spin-off manga will begin serialization on November 10 in the Shogakukan's Monthly Shōnen Sunday magazine issue 12/2023.

Nishikata and Takagi as seen in the anime's third season (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

As for the original manga, it will end after a 10-year-long run next week, following which its final volume 20 will be released in January 2024. The manga series has 12 million copies in circulation including digital, spin-off, and sequel. Thus, with the upcoming volume release, manga sales are only set to increase.

Lastly, its creator Souichirou Yamamoto is set to start an all-new manga. However, not much has been revealed about the same, except for the fact that the Mangaka has already begun working on it. The Mangaka has previously worked on mangas like In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki and When Will Ayumu Make His Move?.

