Uzaki-chan wa Aosbitai is one of the few animes that can walk the fine line between the two genres simultaneously without being weird and providing enough comedy for the viewers to enjoy the anime. May it be Hana's indecisiveness or her senpai's blockheadedness, fans will claim that this anime has brought a new sense of refreshment to the stale rom-com segment of the contemporary anime world.

Perhaps a kohai (junior) nudging her way into her loner senpai's (senior) daily life is the thing missing from the anime, but Uzaki-chan is here to deliver just that. Though the anime has gone for two seasons containing 12 and 13 episodes each for binge-watchers, this is hardly enough. Hence, the following listicle recommends 7 anime series that has more or less the same vibe as Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

From Love is Hard for Otaku to Grand Blue: 7 must-watch anime for fans of Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai

1) Teasing Master Takagi-san

Takagi san and Nishikata (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The plot of this anime revolves around two middle school students: Takagi and Nishikata. The latter, being an introvert, just wants one thing in life, which is to outdo Takagi in any form and see her annoyed expression even for once. However, Takagi loves getting on Nishikata's nerves with pranks and jokes, which prompts Nishikata to exact revenge. However, Takagi often finds his weaknesses and continues teasing him about it.

If one enjoys the constant bickering and teasing of Uzaki-chan's Hana and her senpai, then this anime might just be up their alley.

2) Kaguya sama - Love is war

Kaguya and Miyuki in Kaguya sama (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Miyuki Shirogane is the student council president of the illustrious Shuchiin Academy, with his second in command being Kagya Shinomiya. However, their relationship is based on contradictory factors, and the rivalry between the two often results in hilarious outcomes.

However, unlike in Uzaki-chan, where Hana is the only one conscious about her feelings towards her love here, both Kaguya and Mifune know how they feel about each other but are too proud to express it. Thus, begins a cat-and-mouse chase to make the other party confess. As such, Kaguya Sama is highly recommended for anyone who likes the comedic side of Uzaki-chan more than the romantic one.

3) Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Nagatoro with her senpai (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

If the constant pestering of the senpai by his kohai is a viewer's favorite, then there might not be any other anime that can satisfy them as much as this one. Nagatoro is an underclassman who enjoys bothering her senpai. However, the relationship that previously tormented the senpai turns into a strong bond between the two as the series progresses.

Though the pestering part is similar in both anime, Nagatoro displays more sadistic whims than the female protagonist in Uzaki-chan.

4) Love is Hard for Otaku

Hirotaka with Momose and their senpais (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Unlike the Uzaki-chan, the story revolves more around working adult life. Momose and Hirotaka are working adults who work for the same company. The latter, being the epitome of an introvert, has little to no friends. At this point, Momose, a lively girl who has just shifted her office and happens to be his childhood friend, enters his life once again.

Along with his reunited friend Momose, Hirotaka starts to open up to the people around him and experience emotions he hasn't before. Adding to this charade are their senpai Kabakura and Koyanagi, whose constant bickering would surely remind the viewers of Uzaki-chan.

5) The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi and Kyon (Image via Kyoto Animation)

As a protagonist, Haruhi has the effect of intriguing one's interest either positively or negatively. A girl who is on a quest to find the reasons behind everything, she believes she can change the nature of reality and mold it in any way that her subconscious mind desires. However, a boy named Kyon also tags along with her on her every whim whetheror not he likes it, just like Sakurai senpai.

The anime is worth a watch for anyone who liked the extrovert-introvert pairing of Uzaki-chan.

6) Gekken Shoujo Nozaki-kun

Nozaki kun with his gang (Image via Doga Kobo)

The anime follows the life of Nozaki, a high school student who is a secret mangaka and publishes shojo manga. Sakura, another high school student, has a crush on Nozaki and proposes to him. Sadly, her confession gets misinterpreted, and instead of returning her feelings, she ends up with his autograph.

Although Gekken Shoujo Nozaki-kun deals with a subject matter that is different from Uzaki-chan in some ways, viewers can still enjoy this feel-good series while appreciating the blooming relationship of Nozaki and Sakura.

7) Grand blue

Kitahara from grand blue (Image via Zero-G)

Iori Kitahara is a sophomore who has come to attend a seaside university. With dreams full of adventures and girls in his new college life, he soon realizes that what the future beholds for him here is not what he has planned. Forcefully enrolling in a club that he never wanted to join, consuming liquor like it's a substitute for water, and diving under the vast blue sea are some of the things that have become the new normal for him.

If viewers wish to watch an anime that could leave their eyes with tears of laughter, then this series might be the one.

