Teasing Master Takagi-san manga reveals ending date

Following the release of Teasing Master Takagi-san manga chapter 175, the manga series is set to end in two chapters. The final chapter will be published in the Monthly Shōnen Sunday issue 11/2023. This means that the manga is set to end on October 12, 2023.

Sōichirō Yamamoto's Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san follows the daily lives of Takagi and her classmate Nishikata. As the two sit next to each other, Takagi takes the opportunity to tease him. While Nishikata tries to get back at her, he almost always ends up failing at the same.

As reported by the Twitter account @MangaMoguraRE, the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga by Souichirou Yamamoto is set to end in two chapters. The manga is set to release its final chapter in Gessan magazine's issue 11/2023.

Thus, the final chapter of Teasing Master Takagi-san is set to be released on October 12, 2023.

Takagi and Nishikata as seen in Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

With this, the main manga series will finally come to an end. However, the status of the spin-off manga series cannot be confirmed for now.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Fans of the series were extremely disappointed to learn that the manga was set to end. The mangaka Sōichirō Yamamoto is known for creating three manga series - Teasing Master Takagi-san, In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki, and When Will Ayumu Make His Move?. Given that In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki had already finished while When Will Ayumu Make His Move? was also set to end soon, fans had already begun to miss Yamamoto's works.

That's when the end of Teasing Master Takagi-san got announced. With that, fans have already begun hoping for the mangaka to start a new wholesome romantic series soon.

TheChainsawMan @thechainsawboy @MangaMoguraRE First Kunoichi Tsubaki, now this and Ayumu doesn’t have much left either. Gonna miss Yamamoto-sensei after this

That said, several fans were glad that Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san was going to end as they could see no real development in the story. Hence, despite the fact that they found the manga to be wholesome, the manga's inevitable end did not leave them filled with sorrow.

That's when the other fans came to the manga's defense. Given that a spin-off series called Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san was already under serialization, it was pretty clear that the Nishikata and Takagi were set to get married in the future. Thus, there was really not much need for character and plot development in the manga.

◎•slime•◎ @zeeeevs_ @MangaMoguraRE Damn it's finally ending huh. Hoping moto takagi atleast continues for a while

Yamada-San @Shiro_Yamada200 @MangaMoguraRE It's already foretold at this point that this whole story is just their school days. They already married as told in Moto Takagi-san



As for the fans who were going to miss Teasing Master Takagi-san, they were glad that they could still read the spin-off series Teasing Master (Former) Takagi-san. With that, fans would be able to see more of Nishikata and Takagi in the time to come. That said, the manga hasn't revealed how long it will continue its serialization.

