Will there be a When Will Ayumu Make His Move? season 2? Explained

When Will Ayumu Make His Move? is one of the best slice-of-life romantic comedy to come out in the previous year. Following the conclusion of its debut season on September 23, 2022, fans have raised the question of whether Ayumu and Urushi will return in a new season, and what the couple has in store for us next.

When Will Ayumu Make His Move? is based on a manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Sōichirō Yamamoto. It is an ongoing work that began serializing in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine from March 6, 2019.

When Will Ayumu Make His Move? might not return with a new season this year

Unfortunately, When Will Ayumu Make His Move? has not been renewed for a second season as of yet. The studio that animates the series, Silver Link, has been silent on the matter, with fans speculating that it might announce the production of a new season in late 2023 or in 2024 next year.

However, fans must wait for an official confirmation on the matter from the creators of the show.

Currently, the original manga by Yamamoto has a total of 14 volumes and needless to say, not all of it has made it to the screen yet. So, in terms of content, there is still much to be adapted, making the possibility of a new season for the show look much more promising.

The final episode of the first season of When Will Ayumu Make His Move? ended with Ayumu almost confessing to Urushi about his feelings for him, but deciding to wait despite having won a shogi contest against her. In a delightful turn of events within the episode, Urushi too realized her feelings for Ayumu.

Despite the mutual feelings, and Ayumu not confessing, the series ended with a cliffhanger on a hopeful note that Ayumu will eventually reveal his true feelings for Urushi once he believes that he has truly surpassed her in shogi.

The series boasts some fun and exciting characters, each with their own shenanigans, brought to life by the work of an amazing voice cast, consisting of some industry veterans:

Ayumu Tanaka: Yōhei Azakami

Urushi Yaotome: Kanna Nakamura

Takeru Kakuryu: Tsubasa Gouden

Sakurako Mikage: Hina Yōmiya

Rin Kagawa: Haruna Mikawa

Maki: Kana Hanazawa

For those wanting a recap, the first season of When Will Ayumu Make His Move? is currently available for streaming on HIDIVE. Here is how the plot is summarized on Kodansha’s official website, where it is available for global readers:

Yaotome's the president of the shogi club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that Ayumu, an underclassman and the only other member of the club, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to get him to confess his feelings!

It further continues:

What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love only after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan...he really sucks!

Stay tuned for more updates on When Will Ayumu Make His Move? season 2 and other trending manga and anime like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers, and more.

