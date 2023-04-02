Bocchi the Rock! announces a new spin-off manga series

Fans of Bocchi the Rock! have had a lot to look forward to over the last few months, thanks to their favorite manga. After the successful conclusion of the anime series, which ran from October to December 2022, the mangaka has now revealed a brilliant new tidbit of information.

The future of the franchise is bright indeed, as Bocchi the Rock! mangaka Aki Hamazi is set to produce a new spin-off manga. The official channel of @MangaMoguraRe came out with this news, delighting fans of the Bocchi the Rock! series worldwide.

Bocchi the Rock! manga spin-off announced with a visual featuring "Bocchi" Gotou

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE "Bocchi the Rock!" by Aki Hamazi is getting a Spin-Off Manga!



More Details will be revealed at a later date "Bocchi the Rock!" by Aki Hamazi is getting a Spin-Off Manga! More Details will be revealed at a later date https://t.co/gxJAQpWf00

Not many details have yet been revealed about the upcoming Bocchi the Rock! spinoff manga, but the Twitter post features one of the primary characters, the titular protagonist "Bocchi" Gotou. The visual shows her standing on stage with a guitar while resplendent lights gleam in the background.

Manga Mogura RE took to the comments to share a teaser for the new manga, revealing the upcoming story to be a spin-off featuring the bassist Kikuri Hiroi. Fans know and love Kikui as the drunk, yet secretly depressed girl whose life turned around to a degree after she met the protagonist. An insight into Kikuri's past and/or childhood will therefore be interesting to see.

What Bocchi the Rock! is about

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Image Houbunsha, Aki Hamazi It is not confirmed but judging from a teaser silhouette this will be a "Kikuri" Spin-off mangaImageHoubunsha, Aki Hamazi It is not confirmed but judging from a teaser silhouette this will be a "Kikuri" Spin-off mangaImage © Houbunsha, Aki Hamazi https://t.co/R1IhOZSvnN

In the original story, Hitori "Bocchi" Gotou is a socially awkward and lonely guitar player who dreams of making friends and playing live with a band. On a tragic day, Bocchi runs across the departing Kessoku Band guitarist Ikuyo Kita, who encourages her to join the band when he runs away before their first performance. Soon after, Bocchi meets Ryou Yamada, the cool bassist who will be her final bandmate.

The girls feel empowered by their mutual passion for music, despite their debut performance being below average, and Kita soon joins them. Bocchi and her bandmates, who also find fulfillment in playing instruments, dedicate their lives to becoming better musicians and making the most of their brief high school years.

Fans are excited about the upcoming addition to Bocchi the Rock! franchise

negaSW @sw_nega Die Lit

But BOCCHI THE ROCK! Die LitBut BOCCHI THE ROCK! https://t.co/iVSIuCF1ym

Fans received the news of the spin-off in an overwhelmingly positive manner, taking to the comments to voice their support. Many were elated to see more anime and manga content, especially after speculations for a second season.

Others were slightly more skeptical as to the new reveal, with many even thinking it to be an April Fool's prank. Here is what they had to say:

Kenzo v2.01 @gustken2 @MangaMoguraRE I was about to shout my lungs out, but then I remembered what day it is today. @MangaMoguraRE I was about to shout my lungs out, but then I remembered what day it is today. https://t.co/zXUWBX42Pp

Fans will be eagerly waiting for new announcements to drop. In the meantime, they can rewatch their favorite anime on Crunchyroll, AniPlus Asia, and Bilibili Global. The manga can be caught up on MangaNato.

Poll : 0 votes