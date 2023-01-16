Bocchi The Rock! season 2: Everything we know so far

Bocchi the Rock! has drawn the curtain on its first season with episode 12, which came out on December 25, 2022. The musical slice-of-life comedy anime has made quite the impact on the community, leaving its fans wanting more. It exceeded all expectations and secured a position in MyAnimeList’s Top Fall 2022 anime.

With the final episode ending with Bocchi getting a new guitar, fans have already expressed their need for a new season. Here is everything we know about season 2 and its possible release date so far.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's opinions.

Will Bocchi The Rock! have a season 2?

The second season of Bocchi The Rock! has not been confirmed by any official sources as of yet. That being said, the manga is still ongoing and the first season has only covered up to 20 chapters so far. This dictates the need for a new season to continue the narrative. Currently, the manga has 5 volumes, so the anime has a lot more material to cover.

Aqua @R11mAqua ‍🩹 I finished watching bocchi the rock and already miss them! 🥹‍🩹 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I finished watching bocchi the rock and already miss them! 🥹❤️‍🩹 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tSC7jPHPG0

Bocchi The Rock! proved to be a favorite in the Fall 2022 anime season, with its brilliant adaptation, perfectly translating the unconventional four-panel manga format, or Yonkoma, for the screens.

The seinen manga by Aki Hamaji first came out in December 2017, and was met with love from readers. Its popularity has even managed to surpass one of the biggest anime series of 2022, Chainsaw Man. Needless to say, fans are holding their breath for more.

With the closing of its first season, the anime has also released a special commemorative visual, making fans hopeful for a quicker release of the new season. It served as a medium for the creators of the anime to thank viewers for their immense love and support. A summative trailer was also released by the studio, edited over the song Flashbacker.

CloverWorks, the production studio responsible for the series, has a number of projects lined up for the upcoming anime season, which might result in a delay in Bocchi The Rock!'s season 2. With no official announcement, a late 2023 or 2024 release can be speculated on at this moment.

ming lee malewife @sexyanimemilfs this is the clip that convinced me to watch bocchi the rock this is the clip that convinced me to watch bocchi the rock https://t.co/vqA1Lf4foY

Bocchi The Rock! tells the story of the introvert Hitori Gotoh, aka Bocchi-chan, whose love for guitar and music pushes her to come out of her shell. Coming close to giving up on finding bandmates, her life changes for good when her passion is shared with a new girl that comes into her life. Together with Nijika Ijichi and the Kessoku Band, Bocchi-chan finally gets to live her dream of being in a band and experience what the world has to offer.

Given the monumental popularity that the anime surprised everyone with, it is safe to state that the new season will follow suit upon release. You can currently stream Bocchi The Rock! on Crunchyroll.

