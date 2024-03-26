With the release of Sasaki and Peeps episode 12, the fantasy isekai anime has finally come to an end. While one must have hoped for a much stronger finish at the anime's end, the story's characters remained true to their personalities, leaving fans hoping for more to come in the sequel season.

Not many anime fans must have known about the Sasaki and Peeps series before it was released. Hence, anime studio SILVER LINK. decided to set up its worlds and story through its extensive episode 1 premiere. With that, fans were pulled into the business-centric liminal isekai anime.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Sasaki and Peeps review: Everything SILVER LINK. did well

Sasaki and Peeps as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

As fans would know, Sasaki and Peeps is an anime produced by SILVER LINK. However, the isekai anime isn't the only series to come out of the studio this anime season. SILVER LINK. also animated Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Despite the difference in popularity in the two series' source material, SILVER LINK. did a great job in producing Sasaki and Peeps. This is especially evident from everything the studio has tried to do for the anime.

Firstly, the anime received consistent animation. Given how common isekai series are, many not-so-popular series tend to receive inconsistent animation from time to time, but that was not the case for Sasaki and Peeps.

Sasaki and Peeps anime is a combination of several tropes, be it calming otherworldly isekai, battles involving special powers, or world domination through business and diplomacy. SILVER LINK. managed to portray all such settings well through its series composition.

Futari Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

A key factor in this was the anime's music and animation. Given how the anime's plot developed from one trope to another instantly, it would have been difficult for any studio to switch its setting instantly. However, SILVER LINK. managed to portray such changes with its changes in animation and music.

While the battles in the anime were portrayed well through its animation, the diplomatic negotiation-like scenes were mostly depicted using music that intrigued fans to know more. Such parts were so well done that, despite being an anime featuring varied abilities, scenes where the characters would discuss the terms of their agreement were much more interesting.

A key part of this success could be due to Sasaki's voice actor, Tomokazu Sugita. It made sense that SILVER LINK. cast him for this role, given his versatile roles in the past. Sugita has previously voiced Gintoki Sakata in Gintama, Gyoumei Himejima in Demon Slayer, Rudeus Greyrat in Demon Slayer, and Escanor in The Seven Deadly Sins.

That said, the anime was far from a masterpiece, as it lacked in several areas.

What went wrong in Sasaki and Peeps?

Magical Pink as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

The main flaw in Sasaki and Peeps was its pacing. It seemed like a complete mess because, despite already being a liminal isekai anime, it tries to be a whole lot more. A liminal isekai anime is one where the characters from the normal world and the alternate world can travel between each other.

Such a setting can already be quite complex, however, Sasaki and Peeps anime did not think that was enough as it introduced psychics, magical girls, and conflicts within both worlds.

While such flaws are often directed at the source material, SILVER LINK. could have done a better job at making each event much more impactful. Given the lack of distinction, the anime failed to connect fans to any characters other than the main duo itself.

Peeps as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Hence, fans might have often been left clueless about plot details, despite there being only a one-week difference between the release of two episodes. This was especially noticeable in the plot points surrounding trading companies in Peeps's world, none of which seemed unforgettable.

Moreover, there was a lack of continuity in the anime. Following an episode that featured an incident in Sasaki's world, it was guaranteed that the next episode would focus on an incident taking place in Peeps' world. Thus, even if fans were left interested in certain characters following a mini-arc, they weren't left with much time to connect with them.

Lastly, the anime made next to no effort to explain the relationship between Sasaki and Otonari. While Otonari certainly seemed like an important character, the series never explained why she would sit outside her front door waiting for Sasaki.

Additionally, the anime introduced its antagonist as an epilogue to the final episode. Thus, the one chance fans could have had at connecting with the series was simply used to hype up its sequel season.

Final thoughts

Otonari as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

While Sasaki and Peeps is an interesting watch for an isekai fan because of everything different it offers, none of the tropes leave an impact on fans. The number of tropes in the anime is so large that it almost seems like the series does not know what it wants to be.

The anime could have simply made each incident distant from the other, however, the studio's efforts in trying to make each incident cohesive left fans with a poor aftertaste. That said, as mentioned before, the anime also does several things well. Thus, if the flaws were resolved, it could become a decent watch for an isekai fan.

Related Links

Sasaki and Peeps season 2 confirmed to be in production

Why the concept of Isekai is so popular in Anime

Why are Isekai anime titles so long?

10 best Isekai anime with overpowered main character, ranked

8 Anime where a boy gets reincarnated as a girl