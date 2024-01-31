10 anime characters who are brilliant artists, ranked

Anime characters are generally shown to be good at something. While most anime series show their characters as either having good brains or brawns, sometimes anime introduces a few characters who are exceptional artists. That said, the method through which these characters use their art varies from character to character and series to series.

Thus, if one were to compare the anime characters' artworks, one might see some huge differences. Nevertheless, art is subjective and can nearly always be judged differently based on one's perception. Hence, here we shall rank 10 anime characters with brilliant art skills based on our perception.

Inojin to Yotasuke: 10 anime characters who are great artists

10) Inojin Yamanaka

Inojin Yamanaka as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Inojin Yamanaka from Boruto is a shinobi who is part of Team 10 and the seventeenth rendition of the Ino-Shika-Cho formation. While he is from the Yamanaka clan, he is much more masterful in the art-oriented techniques used by his father.

Using his jutsu, he can animate anything he paints. It means that he is able to manifest anything he can draw onto his scrolls. He can use the same to do various things.

9) Sai Yamanaka

Sai Yamanaka as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sai Yamanaka, from the Naruto franchise, is Inojin's father. He was the first character shown to use Super Beast Imitating Drawing in the anime. The Shinobi could use the same to animate ink drawings, which act upon the user's will.

While Inojin does use colors in his jutsu, upon taking a careful look at both Shinobi's jutsu, one can notice how Sai's artwork is much more detailed. Additionally, Sai could also be seen taking a general interest in art itself.

8) Mizusaki Tsubame

Mizusaki Tsubame as seen in Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! (Image via Science SARU)

Mizusaki Tsubame from Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! is the animator of the Motion Picture Club. While Asakusa Midori is the person who created the club, Mizusaki is far better with her artwork and has amazing skills and perception for the same.

Given that Mizusaki is good at capturing motion, she is bound to be better at art than anime characters like Inojin and Sai.

7) Hachiouji Naoto

Hachiouji Naoto as seen in Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Hachiouji Naoto from Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is the only remaining member of the art club at Kazehaya High School. He is shown to have great skill at sketching and painting still life and portraits.

He is especially fond of painting portraits of his junior Nagatoro, and he has also displayed the same at his school's exhibition.

6) Rill Boismortier

Rill Boismortier as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rill Boismortier from Black Clover is the captain of the Aqua Deer Magic Knights Squad. Similar to other anime characters like Inojin and Sai, he is capable of bringing his illustrations to life. However, Rill's skill in art exceeds theirs due to the mere fact that they are both detailed and colored.

As for his Painting Magic, he can use it to produce any element as long as he can paint it.

5) Ran Akagi

Ran Akagi as seen in Tokyo 24th Ward (Image via CloverWorks)

Ran Akagi, from Tokyo 24th Ward, is the leader of the infamous group DoRed. DoRed is an artist group that is active in Tokyo's 24th Ward. Besides his good artistic skills, Ran Akagi is also able to convey his message through his art.

Therefore, he has a strong influence as an influencer and conveys his messages through live graffiti.

4) Moritaka Mashiro

Moritaka Mashiro as seen in Bakuman (Image via J.C.Staff)

Moritaka Mashiro from Bakuman is a manga creator who strives to have hit series and anime. He is a very talented artist and had received numerous commendations even before he began his career as a manga creator.

Additionally, unlike the anime characters who are ranked below him, he is shown to redo his art until he feels completely satisfied with it. Thus, he has extremely high standards.

3) Yatora Yaguchi

Yatora Yaguchi as seen in Blue Period (Image via Seven Arcs)

Yatora Yaguchi is the protagonist of the Blue Period anime. Unlike other anime characters who are shown to be indulged in art from the get-go, Yatora is shown to discover his passion for painting pretty late in his life.

Thus, he is shown to dedicate his remaining school years in an attempt to pass the Tokyo University of the Arts entrance exam. His journey to achieve his goal sees him gradually becoming a good artist.

2) Rudeus Greyrat

Rudeus Greyrat as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is the protagonist of the series. While he is generally not classified as an artist in the series, he is highly commended by his student Zanoba Shirone for his artistry.

Unlike other anime characters on the list, Rudeus is not an artist who draws or paints, but he is an artist who makes sculptures. That said, he is exceptionally good at it.

1) Takahashi Yotasuke

Takahashi Yotasuke as seen in Blue Period (Image via Seven Arcs)

Takahashi Yotasuke, similar to Yatora, is from the Blue Period anime. He was a former member of the cram school that Yatora Yaguchi attended. Later, he left the cram school because he did not want to keep drawing exam prep art.

While one would think that he was childish to do that, he has complete confidence in his art skills and knows that he excels at them. It was also proven true when he passed the Tokyo University of the Arts entrance exam and got selected as a student at Geidai, Tokyo University of the Arts, despite attending no prep school.

These are the 10 anime characters that we believe are great artists. If you believe that we have missed out on any characters, do comment below.