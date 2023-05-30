Is Blue Period over? Status of manga and anime explained

Blue Period has been quick to win the approval of the anime community through its well-portrayed world of art and painters. The first season was released in 2021, and there have been no signs of a new season as of now. However, fans can rest assured that the manga is not over yet. In this article, we will discuss the status of the manga and the possibilities of season 2 of the anime.

A nod to the famous Blue Period of Picasso, the manga is written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi and chronicles the story of a young aspiring artist as he navigates his artistic prowess - something he discovers as he seeks an escape from his drab life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Period manga and anime.

Volume 14 of Blue Period manga to be released on July 21, 2023

The Blue Period manga is far from over and currently ongoing. Judging by the story illustrated so far, we can safely assume that it will be a while before Yamaguchi decides to draw the curtain on the series. As of today, 13 tankobon volumes of the manga have been published, with a total of 56 chapters. It has been recently announced that Volume 14 will be released in Japan on July 21, 2023.

Following the successful run of its first season, fans of Blue Period are growing impatient to see more of Yatora’s development as an artist. The anime adaptation too is currently on a hiatus, much to the worry of the fans who are concerned for its renewal.

As a Netflix original anime series, season 1 had its early streaming debut on September 25, 2021, and was later aired on television from October 2 to December 18, later that same year. Since then, Netflix has not been very vocal about the status of a season 2 being in production.

Season 1 had 12 episodes which had covered the manga up to chapter 25 of volume 6. Given the amount of content still left to make it to the screen, the anime is expected to make a comeback with its second season, which will be picking up the story from the First Year University Arc where Yatora will resume his journey as a new art student in the TUA.

For fans wanting to catch up with the anime, the first season of Blue Period is available for streaming on Netflix.

Here is how the story is summarized in the official website of its publisher Kodansha USA:

"Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately…a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst — and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!"

