8 Anime to watch while waiting for Tokyo Revengers Season 2

Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers became one of the most critically acclaimed anime adaptations of 2022. The series garnered a lot of praise for its riveting plot and list of fascinating characters. To add to the reasons behind its soaring popularity, Tokyo Revengers' use of time travel also sets it apart from other high school anime series that revolve around delinquents.

After the conclusion of Season 1, which ended with a massive cliffhanger, fans became a little worried about what the future holds for Takemichi, Hinata, and the rest of Toman. However, the announcement of the return of Tokyo Revengers, which was made on December 18, 2021, kept the excitement going. Season 2 of the anime will be adapted from chapters of the original manga covering the "Christmas Showdown" arc.

The second installment of the series is set to premiere in early 2023, which is still far away. Meanwhile, to keep the suspense high, Tokyo Revengers fans can watch these top eight anime series, which will surely keep you hooked.

Anime to binge before the release of Tokyo Revengers Season 2

1) Erased

Satoru and Kayo as seen in the anime ERASED (Image credits: Kei Sanbe/ Kadokawa Shoten/ A-1 Pictures)

29 years old Satoru Fujinima works as a pizza delivery boy to make his ends meet. He possesses a strange but powerful ability known as "Revival," which sends him back in time whenever something bad happens around him. After Satoru became the prime suspect in the killing of his own mother, he was transported to a time when he was just 11 years old, nearly 18 years back in time.

Now Satoru is left with the option to prevent the death of his mother by solving the school's serial abductions and murders. Like Tamechi of Tokyo Revengers, Satoru of Erased is trying his best to alter the future for a better tomorrow.

2) Steins;Gate

All central characters of the anime Steins Gate (Image via Jukki Hanada/White Fox)

The eccentric Rintarou Okabe is a self-acclaimed "Mad Scientist" who runs a laboratory in a worn-out building called The Future Gadget Lab, alongside his optimistic friend Mayuri Shiina and his pro-active otaku roommate Itaru Hashida. Rintaro has invented many gadgets that indeed look futuristic, but their function does not justify their appearance.

Somehow, Rintaro’s phone-operated microwave gadget turned out to be a game-changer, as it could send messages back in time. Despite being a life-changing invention for Rintaro, it soon put his life and the lives of everyone he cares about in danger. Both Tokyo Revengers and Steins; Gate feature time travel, with the protagonists changing the past to save those they care about.

3) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Makoto and Chiaki as seen in The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Image via Yasutaka Tsutsui/Madhouse/Bandai Entertainment)

Makoto Konno is an indecisive high school student who is struggling to choose a career. Rather than focusing on her academic career, Makoto spends most of her time either playing baseball or playing catch with her best friends. Her mundane life became more interesting the day she found out that she gained the ability to leap through time.

Makoto uses her ability mostly to save the people she deems important in her life, and also uses it to prevent herself from professing her feelings to the person she likes. Both Tokyo Revengers and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time's protagonists learn that the consequences of time travel are more complicated than it seems.

4) Orange

Kakeru and Naho as seen in Orange (Image via Ichigo Takano/Telecom Animation Film/Cruncyroll)

Naho Takamiya is a shy and easily flustered girl who adheres to her reclusive dispositions. However, one fated day she receives a strange letter from herself, 10 years from the future. The letter vividly describes all the events that Naho is going to experience. The future self also stated that Naho must protect Kakeru Naruse, the boy she likes at any cost, as something bad happens to him in the future.

Now to avoid a lifetime of regret, Naho must befriend Kakeru and stay by his side to prevent the latter from getting into a situation that might end up taking away his life. Orange’s time travel is different than Tokyo Revengers'. Furthermore, because Orange is a slice-of-life rom-com series, Tokyo Revengers fans can take a break from the action and violence.

5) Tokyo 24th Ward

Shuta Aoi as seen in Tokyo 24th Ward (Image via CloverWorks/Aniplus Asia)

Ran Akagi, Koki Suidou, and Shuta Aoi, a trio of best friends nicknamed RGB, were living the best days of their lives in the special jurisdiction area built in Tokyo Bay commonly known as the “24th Ward.” With the Hazard Cast surveillance system preventing major and minor accidents, people felt safe and secure.

However, the system failed to prevent a school fire which took away Kouki’s sister Asami’s life along with several others. Shuta tried to save Asami, but he was unsuccessful, and he still holds himself responsible. The RGB trio reunited after years at a commemoration held for school fire victims, where all three of them received a mysterious phone call in Asami’s voice.

The RGB trio of Tokyo 24th Ward, like Takemichi of Tokyo Revengers, do not have the ability to time travel; however, they can see the future and have plenty of time to change it.

6) Banana Fish

Eiji Okumura and Ash Lynx as seen in the anime Banana Fish(Image via Akimi Yoshida/MAPPA/Viz Media)

Ash Lynx was groomed as a child by Dino Gonzine, his adoptive guardian, to take over his criminal enterprise. Lynx is now 17 years old and is currently the leader of his own mafia gang. When Ash comes across a severely injured man, he receives a vial of an unknown substance and an address in California. Before dying, the man utters his final words, "banana fish," which Ash has heard his brother Griffin, an Iraq War veteran, say as well.

Ash did not choose this path of gang violence and crime, but in investigating Banana Fish, he has finally found his purpose. However, as Dino becomes an impediment to Ash's investigation, the journey will be difficult. Both Banana Fish and Tokyo Revengers feature gang violence and the loss of loved ones.

7) Sakurada Reset

Kei and Misora as seen in Sakurada Reset (Image via Yutaka Kōno/You Shiina/Kadokawa Shoten/David Production)

Sakurada is a town where everyone is endowed with unique and powerful abilities. Kei Asai, the protagonist of the series, possesses a photographic memory that helps him remember things with utmost precision. One fated day, Kei meets Misora Haruki on a rooftop and discovers that the latter has the ability to reset anything around her up to three days prior.

Combining their powers, they joined the Service Club to help others in their town. However, without their knowledge, the Service Club gets involved with the Administration Bureau, an organisation that observes all special abilities in Sakurada. Kei and Misora were unaware that they had gotten themselves entangled in a larger chain of events.

Unlike Takemichi of Tokyo Revengers, Misora Haruki of Sakurada Reset has the ability to completely reset her surroundings to the time that she saved earlier.

8) ReLIFE

Arata and Onoya as seen in ReLIFE (Image via Yayoiso/TMS Entertainment)

27-year-old Arata Kaizaki is a good-for-nothing individual who bounces from one job to another and can’t really keep up with anything. However, his life took an unexpected turn after he met Ryo Yoake, a member of the ReLife Research Institute. Ryo offers Arata a unique and mysterious pill that has the ability to change one’s life.

Arata, without a second thought, gulps down the pill and wakes up to the time when he was 17 years old. With opportunity and determination, Arata thought he could change his future by correcting his past mistakes, but he was proven horribly wrong on his first day at school, where he failed all the tests and had a hard time keeping up with the school's policies.

Where Takemichi of Tokyo Revengers is trying to change the past to save the people who are dear to him, Arata of ReLIFE is living the past again to stop his future self from falling apart in life.

