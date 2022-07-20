Mikey's rampage in Tokyo Revengers chapter 262 sends fans into a frenzy

The Tokyo Revengers manga has been progressing steadily, and fans have been anxiously waiting for chapter 262 to release. The previous chapter ended with a bit of a cliffhanger when Mikey made an appearance in the end, and it seemed like Mikey's Dark Impulse was triggered.

Since then, fans have engaged in numerous discussions on various social media platforms. Most Tokyo Revengers fans realized that it was Dark Impulses, and this chapter also seemed to have confirmed it.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the latest chapter of the series, especially the fight between Mikey and the rest of the delinquents that were with him.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 262: Fans take to Twitter as they witness Mikey obliterate his allies and Toman

The previous chapter ended with a cliffhanger, and fans thought Mikey's Dark Impulses were activated. While some doubted this possibility, fans' worst nightmares came true as Mikey was on a rampage.

He ended up destroying his own allies and the entire Tokyo Manji Gang. Fans certainly took note of Mikey's destructive force in Tokyo Revengers, and they want to know how the story will progress from here on.

Another fan mentioned how this chapter was quite sad, almost making them cry. This Tokyo Revengers fan might not have mentioned the reason, but it is indeed unfortunate to see Mikey in this state. Toman loved him, and he loved all his fellow delinquents as well. He has gone through a lot, and to see that his own gang chanting its name triggered his Dark Impulses was sad.

Some fans were satisfied after watching Sanzu being destroyed by Mikey. He beat Sanzu with just one kick, and that's his power when Dark Impulse is activated. While Sanzu was excited initially, that was eventually shot down with a kick that landed on his face. Mikey didn't spare Hanma either, and fans were shocked to see the extent of his power.

matchy icons for you and your bestie 🥰

Omg tokyo revengers chapter 262 here we go, rip sanzu! And say hello to mikey's dark impulse

Tokyo Revengers fans took the opportunity to make a meme out of the latest released chapter. It's safe to say that this meme accurately represents the events in the latest chapter.

This fan had an unpopular opinion and wished for Mikey's death in the manga series soon. This person's reason for saying so was because all Mikey did was to beat people up.





nah man I hope mikey die all he do is beat ppl up wtf / tokyo revengers chapter 262

Another fan made a meme about Mikey's response to tense situations. According to this fan, Mikey is quite violent in his approach to solving things in a tense situation.





mikey choosing how he should respond in any stressful situation:

// tokyo revengers chp 262 spoilers!!



and so the nightmare began, mikey's dark impulses triggered. hopefully michi will find the way to bring him back. // tokyo revengers chp 262 spoilers!!

Another fan hoped that Takemichi would find a way to help Mikey come back to his senses since this is affecting a lot of people, and it is sad to see Mikey in this state as well. Fans hope that things will improve in the upcoming chapter.

