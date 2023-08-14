Is The Seven Heavenly Virtues connected with The Seven Deadly Sins? Explained

Fans who came across the short anime The Seven Heavenly Virtues must have been confused about how it is connected to The Seven Deadly Sins. While the anime does contain similar elements in the story, as evident from the anime, The Seven Heavenly Virtues is an ecchi anime unlike The Seven Deadly Sins' shonen genre.

The Seven Heavenly Virtues is a short-spinoff anime series, following a group of seven angels sent down from Heaven to look for a potential "Messiah." Upon finding the prophesized person, they train him to counter-attack the demonic influence being spread by the fallen angel Lucifer and the other emissaries of Hell.

The Seven Heavenly Virtues has no connection to The Seven Deadly Sins

Michael as seen in the anime (Image via Artland, TNK)

While The Seven Heavenly Virtues may have similar elements with The Seven Deadly Sins, it is not the same as the shonen series led by Meliodas and Elizabeth. There is another series that was titled Seven Deadly Sins whose spin-off series includes The Seven Heavenly Virtues, but it is completely different from the shonen series and is titled Seven Mortal Sins or Sin: The 7 Deadly Sins.

The Seven Deadly Sins was written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, the princess of the Liones Kingdom, who went on a mission to bring back the 'Seven Deadly Sins' together to stop the impending doom over her kingdom.

The Seven Deadly Sins as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Meanwhile, Seven Mortal Sins by Ulrich follows the story of Archangel Lucifer who gets banished from Heaven for revolting against the Lord. Upon reaching Hell, she teams up with Leviathan and Maria and plans to take down the seven sins.

Thus, The Seven Heavenly Virtues is a short-spinoff anime of the Seven Mortal Sins anime. Here, after banishing Lucifer from Heaven, the Heavenly Virtues descend on Earth from the Heavens as they search for a suitable human candidate to become the new Messiah, who could stop the demonic influences of Lucifer and the other emissaries of Hell.

Is The Seven Heavenly Virtues a good anime?

Metatron as seen in the anime (Image via Artland, TNK)

As evident from the anime's MyAnimeList rating, The Seven Heavenly Virtues, also known as Nanatsu no Bitoku, is a subpar anime. At the time of writing, the anime had a rating 5.25 from a total of over 17,000 users.

Unlike the prequel anime, The Seven Mortal Sins, which had a story despite its constant attempt to provide fanservice, Nanatsu no Bitoku fails to engage its audience. The anime entirely focuses on ecchi elements, which deals with suggestive contents. Moreover, despite having a base plotline, it does not progress much on it. Viewers can watch the anime for ecchi elements, but it might fail to capture the attention due to its weak plotline.

Raphael as seen in the anime (Image via Artland, TNK)

Moreover, the episodes are short, with about four minutes of runtime. To make matters worse, unlike its prequel The Seven Mortal Sins, which had 12 episodes, the short-spinoff series only has 10 episodes, giving fans a total runtime of about 45 minutes in total.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.