While anime has introduced fans to several unique anime characters, there is one thing that is common in most of them, i.e., a goal. Most anime characters are introduced to fans with a goal. In some cases, it might be a position, while in others, it might be to rescue someone. However, in certain anime, the anime characters have the unique goal of collecting weapons.

The reason behind such a goal varies from person to person and anime to anime. Nevertheless, such anime often end up introducing fans to some legendary weaponry within their lore. Hence, here we shall rank the most popular anime characters who collect weapons.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from several manga.

Togame to Zoro: 7 anime characters who collect weapons

7) Togame (Katanagatari)

Togame as seen in Katanagatari anime (Image via White Fox)

Togame from Katanagatari is a self-titled strategist who was on a mission to collect the 12 Deviant Blades that were forged by Kiki Shikizaki. Unlike the other anime characters on this list, Togame did not aim to collect the weapons for herself but for the Shogunate. Hence, to complete her mission, she sought help from Shichika Yasuri.

By the end of the anime, the pair managed to acquire 11 of the 12 deviant blades. Meanwhile, the last one, Yasuri was forged by Shichika himself.

6) Bishamonten

Bishamonten as seen in Noragami anime (Image via BONES)

Bishamonten from Noragami previously lost one of her Shinki. Since then, the anime character has been quite generous and has willingly accepted any troubled spirits as her Shinki. These Shinki include weapons like a hand pistol, a 6-chamber revolver, a great sword, a pocket knife, and a whip.

In addition to them, Bishamonten has also many Shinki that turn into miscellaneous items like her clothes, battle attire, broken mirror, pot lid, etc. While the anime character collected Shinki to help them, their insecurities troubled her deeply.

5) Chihiro Rokuhira (Kagurabachi)

Chihiro Rokuhira as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro Rokuhira from Kagurabachi is the only son of the renowned swordsmith Kunishige Rokuhira who was known to craft special enchanted blades. After the unfortunate death of his father at the hands of Hishaku, a group of sorcerers, Chihiro is out on a mission to hunt down the sorcerers and collect the six enchanted blades that got stolen.

Up till now, Chihiro Rokuhira has defeated Genichi Sojo and reacquired the Clud Goujer enchanted blade. Following that, he is looking forward to acquiring the other enchanted blades.

4) Gilgamesh (Fate)

Gilgamesh as seen in Fate anime (Image via Ufotable)

Gilgamesh's Noble Phantasm, Gate of Babylon allows him to access all the world's treasures that he has collected during his life. This includes the prototypes of other heroes' noble phantasms. As fans would know, Noble Phantasms are the weapons and abilities that a Heroic Spirit possesses.

Gilgamesh uses the same to fight his opponents. While in some cases he uses them as normal weapons, he mainly launches them as his strongest arrows.

3) Sung Jin-Woo (Solo Leveling)

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling is one of those anime characters that do not search for weapons but collect them. He happens to find new weapons as drops that pop up after he defeats an enemy. He stores the same within his inventory.

Given the System's game-like interface, Sung Jin-Woo is regularly provided with new weapons as part of his mission rewards. Some of his notable weapons are Kasaka's Venom, Fang Knight Killer, Baruka's Dagger, Demon King's Daggers, Demon King's Longsword, and Kamish's Wrath.

2) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Asta from Black Clover, despite having no magic, is a strong magic knight because of the swords he possesses. After he one day acquired his five-leaf grimoire, he gained access to the Demon Slayer Sword and Demon-Dweller Sword originally owned by the deceased elf leader Licht.

The anime later saw Asta acquire Licht's third sword - the Demon Destroyer Sword during the battle against the reincarnated elves. Lastly, the protagonist happened to pour his Anti-Magic into the Black Bull Captain Yami Sukehiro's katana. With that, he created the Demon-Slasher Katana and kept the same for himself.

1) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Roronoa Zoro as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro is quite likely the most popular anime character to collect weapons. Given his three-sword style, Rorozoa Zoro frequently ends up damaging his swords. Thus, he is forced to replace them with new swords. Hence, he has a deep interest in swords and likes to acquire strong ones when he knows they are within his grasp.

Currently, Roronoa Zoro has three swords - Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, and Enma.

These are some of the most popular anime characters to collect weapons. If we have missed out on any, do comment them below.