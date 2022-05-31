10 overpowered anime villains Naruto could wipe out in seconds (or eventually defeat)

Popular anime series do invoke a fair bit of passion amongst fans, and Naruto is no exception to this fact. The fanbase often conducts hours of debate on social media surrounding certain notions and arguments in the series. It even goes as far as to pit the characters from the show in a power struggle with those from other series and universes.

Naruto fans have often speculated what the outcome will be when some of the strongest in the show face off against the elites of other anime such as One Piece, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and even the Fate series.

Hence, today’s article will talk about some of the villains in several shows who might be overpowered in their own universe but can be taken down by Naruto himself if they ever face off.

The list will contain some of the most broken villains in anime history, ranging from over ten different anime series.

Overpowered anime villains that Naruto will be able to defeat

Before moving onto the list, it’s important to consider that the names below are not universal consensus. It’s the author’s subjective take on the matter and was put on paper only after speculating that perhaps something like Chakra could be superior to the mechanics of Haki, Spirit, and Nen as well as Mana.

1) Gilgamesh (Fate series)

Gilgamesh was the most powerful herioc spirit (Image via Fate/Stay Night)

Gilgamesh is one of the most iconic characters in the Fate series and is also considered to be the most powerful heroic spirit to have even been alive.

While his physical attributes do not exactly make him stronger than the likes of Archer or Saber, what does give Gilgamesh the advantage in battle is his superior knowledge of enemy weakness.

As he possesses the origins of all Noble Phantasms, Gilgamesh is able to exploit the weaknesses of all his enemies. Moreover, Gilgamesh does not display the power of just an individual soldier, but of an army itself.

With the variety of weapons in his arsenal, he is meant to represent “war” itself, and could only be taken down by one who too is as vast as war.

However, Naruto will be able to take him down, because by the end of the Fourth Shinobi War, he became one of the most overpowered characters in the series, capable of destroying large landmasses with the help of his Jinchuriki powers.

2) Blackbeard (One Piece)

Blackbeard has an overpowered Devil Fruit (Image via One Piece)

One of the most hated villains in One Piece, Marshall D. Teach does indeed seem very overpowered in his universe. With Haki and the Yami Yami No Mi fruit at his disposal, he became incredibly strong and rose to be one of the Emperors of the sea in a very short period of time.

At one point in his life, Blackbeard was even able to give Shanks the scar on his left eye, during their encounter, with Shanks even admitting to the fact that it did not happen out of carelessness.

Blackbeard was soon considered to be an incredibly menacing character who was not just powerful but boasted incredible tactical prowess.

He was a strategist, and would never go into encounters without a plan, and that’s what makes him dangerous.

However, it’s highly unlikely that Blackbear will be able to come up with countermeasures for Naruto, as with the Sage mode and Byron mode will be able to take out Blackbeard in seconds.

3) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem was astronomically strong (Image via Hunter x Hunter)

Despite being a newborn, Meruem was considered to be the most powerful character to have been introduced in the Hunter x Hunter series thus far. He was as intelligent as he was strong, and he was born as the ultimate biological weapon whose strength was incomprehensible.

He was even able to defeat Isaac Netero, who was previously considered to be the strongest nen user in the Hunter x Hunter universe. As the king of chimera ants, his prowess far surpassed those of the Royal Guards combined, and if not for Netero’s quick thinking, no one would have been able to take him out.

However, by the end of the Fourth Shinobi arc and Boruto, Naruto too was able to reach the heights of a god with the amount of power that he was able to accumulate.

In his final form, it’s hard to see Naruto losing to Mereum, and while Shinobi will not be able to wipe the Chimera King in seconds, he will eventually attain victory.

4) The Demon King (Seven Deadly Sins)

The Demon King was astronomically strong (Image via Seven Deadly Sins)

As the ruler of the Demon Clan, the Demon King has unparalleled might and prowess in the Seven Deadly Sins. The Ten Commandments, which were considered to be incredibly powerful demons themselves, were created from a fraction of his own power.

Even Meliodas was often found to be commenting on how he found himself to be utterly powerless in front of his father. Only the Supreme Deity in the anime comes close to matching him in his might. Additionally, he is also a master swordsman possessing great intellect.

Much like in the case with Mereum, the Demon King encounter too will be quite a difficult one for the Hidden Leaf Hokage. However, Naruto will eventually have the edge in battle because of the sheer amount of earth-shattering attacks he has up in his arsenal.

Techniques like the Shadow Clone Jutsu and Rasen Shuriken will most definitely do the job here, and if the going gets tough, Naruto can always fall back on the Tailed-Beast Bomb.

5) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren started the Rumbling (Image via Attack on Titan)

Eren’s journey in Attack on Titan has indeed been a rather complicated one. The once optimistic freedom fighter has ended up becoming a threat to all of humanity. As the Attack Titan or the Founding Titan figure that is leading the Colossal Titans, Eren has gone from strength to strength in the anime. However, the latest season saw him become one of the most powerful beings in the series.

He is out to destroy all lives outside Eldia and will not stop until that comes to fruition.

If Eren does ever face off against Naruto in a clash of anime universes, it’s highly unlikely that his Titan powers will be able to stand up to Naruto and his Ninjutsus.

Naruto might not even have to go into his Byron mode for the fight, and Sage mode might just be the extent of the powerup that he chooses to go for.

6) Naraku (InuYasha)

Nakaru used to absord demons for their abilities (Image via InuYasha)

Naraku was the final villain of the InuYasha series and he boasted a body that was a fusion of many demons using a human, Onigumo as a connector. What made him so feared in battle is his versatility, Naraku was able to access and channel the power of all the demons that he was able to absorb.

His access to a vast array of abilities meant taking him down to be a monumental task even for the protagonist and Sesshōmaru, when they were fighting together. Apart from his raw power, Naraku was also known for his battle sense and intellect.

Where many in his position would look to overpower their opponents with the sheer number of demon abilities at their disposal, Naraku, on the other hand, would try to outsmart them.

Even with all the demon abilities up his sleeve, it's highly unlikely that he can best Naruto even with his powers and smarts. Kurama alone outweighs the demons inside him and Naruto can wipe Naraka out in seconds.

7) Dio Brando (JoJo’s Bizzare Adventures)

Dio's stand could stop time (Image via JoJo's Bizzare Adventures)

While the Dio in the first season was not as menacing, the one in Stardust Crusaders was incredibly powerful, not just because of his physical prowess, but also because of his Stand known as The World.

The World was indeed one of the most powerful Stands in the entirety of the series. Much like Jotaro’s Star Platinum it was adept in mid-to-close range combat and boasted devastating strength and power.

In addition to combat, Dio also boasts the ability to stop time, allowing Dio and anyone with the power to move around for the duration. However, he would need to channel it cautiously as by the end of the season he was only able to stop time for nine seconds and there is a big gap before he is able to channel it again.

Nine seconds will perhaps not be enough to take down Naruto in his Byron mode, and Naruto will also be able to blow away Dio if he is given even an inch during combat.

8) Griffith/Femto (Berserk)

Griffith transcends to Femto (Image via Berserk)

After his Transcendence into Femto, Griffith became powerful enough to deny all forms of human logic and natural laws in Berserk. He no longer existed within the boundaries of the physical world, and he became almost immune to all forms of human threat, as no mortal or a single man was able to rival him.

One of Femto’s most overwhelming abilities is to manipulate both gravity and space. Griffith is able to exploit both repulsive force and repel physical attacks, while at the same time creating a gravity well that would attract and bind enemies to an invisible vortex.

However, even with his god-like abilities, Femto will be defeated by Naruto as the Hidden Leaf Hokage is no normal human. With the variety of Ninjutsu and Taijutsu skills at his disposal, taking down Femto will not pose much trouble for Naruto.

But if the going does get tough, a Tailed-Beast bomb will do the trick no matter how skilled Femto is in battle.

9) Shinobu Sensui (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Sensui almost killed Yusuke (Image via Yu Yu Hakusho)

A villain of different personalities, Shinobu Sensui is perhaps one of the most iconic personalities in Yu Yu Hakusho. He was an incredibly powerful human in the show, and was known to have more than ten times the spiritual powers as that of Yusuke, the protagonist.

When Sensui started to release his Sacred Energy during his encounter with Yusuke, Hiei had mentioned that if Sensui were a demon, he would have easily been categorized as an S-class one.

He would have eventually ended up killing Yusuke if not for his revival as a mazoku, where the blood of his demon father activated inside him.

But even with all his Spiritual Energy, it will be hard for Sensui to overcome the Chakra pool that Naruto brings to the table. Along with the destructive force of his Sage and Jinchuriki state, Narotu will likely be the favorite in this battle.

While Sensui, like Meruem and the Demon King, put up a fight, the Hokage will nonetheless be the victor.

10) Father (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Father could change matter at an atomic level (Image via Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Originally known as the Homunculus or The Dwarf in the Flask, Father was the main antagonist in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Father’s overwhelming strength came from his limitless knowledge of things. He came into the world knowing everything, and it allowed him unparalleled mastery of all things alchemy.

He does not bother with the “Laws of Equivalent exchange” or any other alchemical rule for that matter, and we can transmute even without lifting a finger.

He can perform virtually anything without signs and can create matter out of nothing, heal bones, and even change the atomic structure of matter to anything that he wants. He was even able to turn the stone into water.

Father would indeed be a very challenging foe for Naruto to face off against, and the fight could go either way, but it’s likely that the latter will be the one who deals the final blow.

