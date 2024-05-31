Why is Shunsui's Bankai banned in Bleach? Explained

In the captivating world of Bleach, the Bankai stands as the ultimate and most formidable form of a Shinigami's Zanpakuto. While many Bankai abilities are incredibly potent, some are so devastatingly powerful that they are deemed too perilous for regular use. Among these forbidden or "banned" Bankai lies the Bankai of the former Captain-Commander, Shunsui Kyoraku.
Shunsui Kyoraku is widely regarded as one of the most formidable Shinigami in the Bleach universe. His Bankai, known as Katen Kyokotsu: Karamatsu Shinjū, is revered as one of the most formidable in existence. However, its immense power and indiscriminate nature have compelled the Central 46 to impose stringent restrictions on its use, rendering it a "banned" Bankai within the Seireitei.
Shunsui's Bankai and why its use is banned in Bleach, explained
Shunsui's Bankai, Katen Kyokotsu: Karamatsu Shinjū, is a multifaceted and intricate ability that poses significant perils to both the user and their allies. When Shunsui unleashes his Bankai, he holds his two swords before him, blade tips pointed downward, touching the ground. This Bankai comprises several "acts" or techniques, each wielding its own unique and often devastating effects.
The inaugural act, Ichidanme: Tameraikizu no Wakachiai, forges a shared destiny between Shunsui and his adversary. Any wound inflicted upon the opponent is mirrored back to Shunsui, and vice versa. This signifies that Shunsui and his opponent are essentially bound together, their fates inextricably intertwined.
The second act, Nidanme: Zanki no Shitone, takes this shared fate one step further. If Shunsui sustains an injury due to the first act, he will contract an incurable ailment, causing large black dots to form all over his body. This act essentially punishes the user for any harm they inflict upon themselves or their opponent.
The third part of Shunsui's Bankai, known as Sandanme: Dangyo no Fuchi, maybe the most devastating. Due to the overwhelming emotions and mental distress caused by the previous stages, the opponent is driven to take their own life, plunging into the "rising waters." This traps both Shunsui and the opponent underwater, where their spiritual energy slowly depletes.
The final stage, Shime no Dan: Itokiribasami Chizome no Nodobue, allows Shunsui to bind his opponent's throat with a white thread. He can then sever it, either with his spiritual energy or by completely decapitating them.
The reason behind Shunsui's Bankai restriction is due to its indiscriminate nature and the risks it poses to his allies. As Ukitake mentioned, when Shunsui tried to use it against Starrk, the Bankai affected a large area, targeting both foes and allies. If Shunsui were to use his Bankai near other Shinigami, he could unintentionally harm or even kill his own comrades.
The Central 46, the governing body of the Soul Society, recognized the immense power and danger of Shunsui's Bankai. They placed strict limitations on its use. Shunsui himself was aware of these restrictions and hesitant to unleash his Bankai whenever allies were nearby, as the consequences could be catastrophic.
Exploring Shunsui's use of his Bankai in the Bleach series
Despite the limitations placed on his Bankai, Shunsui was eventually forced to use it during his battle against Lille Barro, one of the powerful Quincy warriors. Faced with an opponent who seemed immortal, Shunsui realized he had no choice but to unleash the full might of his Bankai.
Shunsui's Bankai, Katen Kyokotsu: Karamatsu Shinjū, displayed its full strength when activated. It affected both Shunsui and Lille Barro, causing a debilitating sickness and drowning the opponent. This Bankai showed its immense power and versatility.
However, using this Bankai came with risks. Shunsui had to carefully plan and strategize, ensuring no allies were caught in the crossfire of its effects. His careful maneuvering and strategic use of the Bankai were crucial in defeating Lille Barro, but the inherent risks were always present.
Final thoughts
Shunsui Kyoraku's Bankai, Katen Kyokotsu: Karamatsu Shinjū, is a formidable and highly restricted ability in the Bleach universe. Its devastating effects, including shared fate, incurable disease, and forced suicide, make it a Bankai that must be used with caution.
The Central 46's decision to ban or restrict its use shows the immense power and danger it poses, not only to Shunsui's opponents but also to his allies. Shunsui's careful and strategic use of this Bankai against Lille Barro showcases his true prowess and the sacrifices he is willing to make to protect the Soul Society.
Related Links:
- Did Byakuya regain his Bankai in Bleach? Explained
- Who is the new Head Captain in Bleach after Yamamoto's death? Explained
- How powerful is Jushiro Ukitake in Bleach? Abilities and strength, explained
- Why was Kisuke Urahara banned from Soul Society in Bleach? Explained