Top 25 strongest Shinigami in Bleach, ranked

Shinigami, also known as "Soul Reapers", are particularly strong souls tasked with maintaining balance in the Bleach universe. They guide the good spirits to the Soul Society and protect the Human World from the malicious Hollows. Compared to humans, Shinigami live for far longer and age much slower.

All Shinigami own a Zanpakuto, the physical manifestation of their Spiritual Power focused into a sword. To release their full potential, Shinigami performs Shikai and Bankai. They can also use Kido, a vast array of binding and damaging spells.

This thread will list Bleach's 25 most powerful Shinigami, most of them being present or former Gotei 13 members, and list them from weakest to strongest. The ranking will be based on each character’s best incarnation.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Bleach TYBW.

The most powerful Soul Reapers, ranked weakest to strongest as of Bleach TYBW and Bleach CFYOW

25) Gin Ichimaru

The Third Division captain, Gin, feigned to betray the Gotei in an attempt to slay Aizen. A talented genius, Gin can impale enemies with crippling force by quickly extending and retracting his sword, Shinso. In Bankai, Shinso's features are the same but notably amplified.

As the blade retracts, it turns into dust. With the Kamishini no Yari technique, Gin can insert a portion of it into the enemy’s body, infecting him with a deadly poison that will dissolve the foe at the cellular level.

During the battle in Fake Karakura, Gin could seamlessly fend off a Bankai-using Ichigo. Aizen deemed the Espada relatively weak but held Gin and Tousen in high esteem, which implies that Gin was stronger than any Espada.

24) Hirako Shinji

Shinji is the captain of Gotei’s Fifth Division as well as the leader of the Vizard group. Using Sakanade, he can invert his opponent’s senses while his perception remains normal.

Shinji’s Bankai reverses the perception of friendship and enmity toward anyone nearby. While pointless in 1v1 fights or if allies are around, this ability is very effective against a group of enemies, as it forces them to kill each other.

As a Vizard, Shinji can increase his speed and physical strength by using a Hollow mask. He can combine his Hollow boost with his Shinigami abilities, increasing his combat effectiveness.

23) Sajin Komamura

Komamura was the Seventh Division captain. Tough and forceful, he could use Bankai to conjure an armored giant that would mimic all of his movements on a much greater scale, allowing him to deliver tremendous damage.

A member of the Wolfman Clan, Komamura, used the Humanification Technique to temporarily become a human. As such, attacks had no effect on both his Bankai, which evolved into Kokujo Tengen Myo’o Dangai Joe, and his body.

In this state, Komamura was invulnerable, as he could regenerate from any injury. Sadly, it didn’t last long. Komamura easily beat Bambietta, a mighty Sternritter, but, shortly after, the Humanification Technique wore off, and he fully transformed into a wolf.

22) Renji Abarai

After the training with the Zero Division, Renji’s combat prowess skyrocketed. He could easily withstand Mask De Masculine’s hits, which were strong enough to grievously injure Rose and Kensei, two Gotei captains.

As Mask put in even more effort than he had put in against Rose and Kensei, Renji used his upgraded Bankai, So’o Zabimaru, and brutally killed him. Renji later fought on equal terms with Bazz-B, a Sternritter much stronger than Mask.

While still far from reaching Byakuya’s level, Renji is now far more powerful than most Gotei captains. He keeps being the lieutenant of the Sixth Division simply out of respect for Byakuya.

21) Mayuri Kurotsuchi

The captain of the Twelfth Division, Mayuri, is a merciless scientist with countless tricks up his sleeve. By utilizing his intelligence and scientific capabilities to analyze his opponent's skills, he can counter them in the most unexpected ways.

Mayuri’s bizarre techniques, which include weaponizing his body parts, restructuring his whole physique, and using a plethora of fabrications, allow him to survive even against enemies with greater raw power.

He can even modify the structure and abilities of his Bankai, Konjiki Ashisogi Jizo, making it more suitable to fight the enemy. Adjusting and adapting his Bankai, Mayuri was able to counter the Schrift of Pernida Parnkgjas, an elite Sternitter.

20) Yoruichi Shihoin

Yoruichi is the former leader of the Onmitsukido. Unlike most Shinigami, instead of using her Zanpakuto, she prefers to rely on the Hakuda hand-to-hand combat, of which she is a master.

Hailed as the “Flash Goddess” for her Shunpo skills, she can further amp up her speed and power through Shunko, a technique that blends Hakuda and Kido. Using Shunko: Raijin Senkei, Yoruichi overpowered Soifon and, during the battle with Aizen, destroyed an entire city block with a focused blow.

With Urahara’s help, Yoruichi can turn into a feline creature with fearsome Spiritual Pressure. While in this form, Yoruichi was able to cause some trouble to Askin, an elite Sternritter. However, she was quickly defeated as soon as Askin entered his Vollstandig.

19) Kenpachi Azashiro

Azashiro was the captain of the Eleventh Division as well as the owner of the Kenpachi title, which he obtained by killing his predecessor, Kuruyashiki. However, Azashiro himself noted that he only beat the latter because he refused to use his Bankai.

Using his Bankai Urozakuro, Azashiro could merge himself with all of his surroundings, making the entire area an extension of his consciousness. By fusing with the air, Azashiro could avoid incoming attacks and even teleport.

Merging with a target's body, Azashiro would destroy it from the inside. A testament to his prowess, he was able to fight on par with Zaraki for a prolonged period, with the latter’s strength at the time surpassing a Vasto Lorde's.

18) Tokinada Tsunayashiro

A member of the Tsunayashiro Clan, one of the Noble Houses, Tokinada possessed Spiritual Power comparable to that of Byakuya and Yoruichi. An extremely skilled fighter, Tokinada became a huge threat as he started using his clan’s heirloom Zanpakuto.

Named Enrakyoten, this sword had the unreal ability to replicate all the Zanpakuto powers that the wielder had witnessed before wielding it, which, in Tokinada’s case, included Ryujin Jakka and Kyoka Suigetsu.

All of the copied powers are as strong as the wielder’s own Spiritual Pressure, which can be both an advantage or a disadvantage depending on the concerned Zanpakuto. Factoring in his various abilities, Tokinada proved himself to be a really dangerous foe.

17) Kenpachi Kuruyashiki

The seventh Kenpachi, as well as the captain of the Eleven Division, Kuruyashiki, was an insanely powerful Shinigami, strong enough to crush Vasto Lorde-class Hollows. Impressively enough, he was even offered to become a member of the Royal Guard.

One day, he was attacked by Soya Azashiro, who employed his Bankai Urozakuro to kill him. However, Azashiro himself admitted that Kuruyashiki only lost the battle because he chose not to use his own Bankai.

Kuruyashiki’s Bankai enabled him to summon rabid jaws that would devour anything in their path, except for the user himself. Rather than use his Bankai and endanger his nearby subordinates, Kuruyashiki preferred to lose against Azashiro.

16) Toshiro Hitsugaya

Gradually increasing his skills compared to the beginning of the story, the captain of the Tenth Division could put the squeeze on Tier Harribel from the Espada. In Bleach TYBW, Hitsugaya’s might reached a whole different level.

Upon unleashing the true potential of his ice-based Bankai Daiguren Hyorinmaru, he learned to freeze anything with a mere hand gesture, including huge moving targets, or anyone who were to touch him. The features and abilities of anything struck by the freezing would be totally negated.

Even Gerard Valkyrie’s “The Miracle” Schrift couldn’t overcome the freezing. Another one of Hitsugaya’s amped moves was the Shikai Hyoketsu, which enabled him to freeze anything in front of him after four seconds of building up his power.

15) Retsu Unohana

Depicted as the Fourth Division’s polite and kind captain, Unohana was once the Soul Society’s most diabolical criminal ever. She formerly led the Eleventh Division, ushering in its tradition as the gathering of the most violent fighters.

One of the most experienced Gotei members, Unohana, had exceptional combat prowess. Hailed as “Yachiru” for being a master of every sword style, she also learned to flawlessly heal herself or others from even the most dreadful wounds.

As the strongest and most relentless Shinigami with regard to sword duels, Unohana was the first Kenpachi. Using her Bankai, Minazuki, she could deliver large and sharp slashes with a blood-like substance.

Tasked with forcing Zaraki to pull out his true strength, Unohana bested and fatally wounded him many times while simultaneously healing him to make him keep fighting. Zaraki eventually surpassed Unohana, but the issue truly proved her outstanding might as the original Kenpachi.

14) Byakuya Kuchiki

Byakuya is the current head of the Kuchiki Clan, one of the Noble Houses, and the captain of the Sixth Division. An extremely skilled and versatile fighter, Byakuya has great expertise in Shunpo and Kido, which he combines with his Bankai Senbonzakura Kageyoshi.

Byakuya’s Bankai turns his sword into countless petal-like flying blades, which he can manipulate to defend himself or shred the enemy. He can further increase the Bankai’s speed and force by using advanced moves, i.e., Senkei, Gokei, Shukei Hakuteiken, and Ikka Senjinka.

After being healed and trained by the Zero Division’s Royal Guards, Byakuya returned stronger than ever. He used his Bankai to single-handedly take on three powerful Sternritters, beating them while remaining unscathed.

Impressively, he was also able to deflect several hits from elite Sternritter Gerard Valkyrie. When Byakuya used Ikka Senjinka, he obliterated Gerard’s head. The latter only survived thanks to his “The Miracle” ability.

13) Isshin Kurosaki

Isshin is the father of Bleach’s main protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki. Formerly, Isshin was the captain of the Tenth Division, but he used his powers to suppress the Hollowfication of Masaki’s body, losing them.

Several years after Masaki’s death, Isshin regained his Shinigami powers and showcased the insane extent of his strength. He was able to fight Aizen 1v1, even sending him flying. While Aizen was probably not giving his best effort, the feat remains impressive.

Like his son Ichigo, Isshin can perform Getsuga Tensho. Even without using Bankai, a single strike of his Zanpakuto was enough to crack Aizen’s Hogyoku-enhanced body. This clearly hints that Isshin’s full power in Bankai is amazing.

12) Kirio Hikifune

Kirio is one of the five members of the Royal Guard, also known as the Zero Division. All five Royal Guards possess such high Spiritual Pressure that, should they unleash their Bankai simultaneously, they would destabilize the three worlds of the Bleach universe.

So far, Kirio’s Zanpakuto powers have yet to be fully explained. However, she has been shown to create Reiatsu-enhanced tree branches that automatically extend to block incoming attacks and neutralize them by feeding on the Reiatsu they contain.

11) Tenjiro Kirinji

A Royal Guard member, Tenjiro, can summon water to either burn away his foes or stimulate someone’s recovery. He can heal nearly any injury, and the fact that he is the one who taught Unohana how to use healing Kido only proves his mastery.

Hailed as “Lightning-Fast” for his Shunpo prowess, Tenjiro is quick enough to outspeed Soifon, the most refined Shunpo user in the Gotei 13. As a Royal Guard member, Tenjiro possesses unbelievably high Spiritual Pressure.

Even when just using Zanpakuto Kinpika's Shikai, Tenjiro was able to have the upper hand in a clash against Jugram Haschwalth, the Sternritter Grandmaster who is Yhwach's right-hand man.

10) Senjumaru Shutara

Senjumaru is a member of the Royal Guard. She can manipulate cloth, as well as textile materials such as threads and needles, for defensive and offensive purposes. While allegedly underwhelming, this ability is absolutely deadly.

With her Bankai, Shatatsu Karagara Shigarami no Tsugi, Senjumaru can freely shape and control anything within the space enclosed by her weaving manufacture.

Senjumaru’s Bankai is quite suitable for fighting multiple foes at once, which explains why she could use it to take on the entire Schutzstaffel by herself. Factoring in her Royal Guard-level Spiritual Power, she is an absolute threat.

9) Oetsu Nimaiya

The creator of all Zanpakuto, Oetsu Nimaiya, is probably the strongest member of the Zero Division after Ichibei. Nimaiya wields Sayafushi, a frightening sword whose blade is so sharp that no sheath can contain it.

Nimaiya's combat prowess is extraordinary. Combining his sheer speed and agility with Sayafushi’s lethal cutting power, he overwhelmed three elite Sternritters in rapid succession, taking them down before they could react properly.

However, the fourth Sternritter, Askin Nakk Le Vaar, was able to outmaneuver him. If it wasn’t for Tenjiro’s essential help, Nimaiya would have been killed by Askin’s Schrift “The Deathdealing”.

8) Jushiro Ukitake

Ukitake’s Reiatsu was immense, far higher than that of most Gotei captains, but he had to divert it to keep his body alive. Ailed by a terrible illness, Ukitake survived due to the godly influence of Mimihagi, but remained in precarious health conditions, which greatly hindered his battle prowess.

Using his Shikai Sogyo no Kotowari, Ukitake can absorb any energy attack and redirect it back at the enemy at an even higher speed. With just his Shikai ability and his enormous Reiatsu, the Thirteenth Division captain is incredibly effective in both defense and offense.

Ukitake was one of the only three Shinigami to wield a true dual Zanpakuto, the other two being Kyoraku and Ichigo. Needless to say, Ukitake’s Bankai would be outstanding. He is easily meant to be one of the strongest Shinigami ever, as an equal to Shunsui Kyoraku.

Yamamoto stated that Kyoraku and Ukitake were Shinigami unmatched by both their concurrent and their forerunners. In the Hell Arc, Ukitake’s soul is depicted in the same class as those of Unohana and Yamamoto.

7) Shunsui Kyoraku

As the current Captain Commander of the Gotei 13, Shunsui Kyoraku is undoubtedly one of the strongest Bleach characters. Shunsui’s Spiritual Pressure is immense, and anyone within its range will be forced to fight under the rules of his Zanpakuto.

Katen Kyokutsu makes games real, enabling Kyoraku to dictate the pace of the battle and control how much damage he and his enemy can do to each other. Combined with his speed and swordsmanship, these tricky “games” make Kyoraku extremely lethal.

Using just a portion of his Shikai abilities, he defeated Coyote Starrk, the Primera Espada. With the full power of his Shikai, Kyoraku cornered Lille Barro, one of the strongest elite Sternritters, forcing him to use his Vollstandig. As Lille powered himself up, Kyoraku used his deadly Bankai.

Kyoraku’s Bankai is insanely powerful. Even the godlike Lille was helpless against it and only survived its effects due to being a constantly evolving immortal. With his Bankai's reality-warping abilities and lethality, Kyoraku can kill any opponent who isn’t able to revive himself.

6) Kisuke Urahara

Acknowledged as one of the Five War Potentials, alongside the likes of Zaraki, Ichigo, Aizen, and Ichibei, Urahara is a master of all Shinigami arts. He can endlessly create new strategies, making his next move unpredictable.

Urahara is so fast that he can replace himself with a Gigai in front of Aizen without the latter noticing and easily keep up with a Shunko-boosted Yoruichi. An absolute Kido master, Urahara can cast Hado 91 and even Hado 99. He can also combine high-level Kido spells with his Zanpakuto.

Aizen admitted that Urahara is even smarter than he is and that, before he fused with the Hogyoku, he was his equal in power. In Bleach CFYOW, Urahara had the upper hand against Aura Michibane, whose potency was comparable to that of Aizen without the Hogyoku.

Urahara's Bankai, Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame, allows him to tear apart and restructure anything. He can heal his injuries, enhance his physique, and, within a certain range, even split open his enemy’s body. Using Bankai, Urahara cornered a Vollstandig-amped Askin.

Urahara can use a Reiatsu-sealing technique that would have killed Aizen had he not been fused with Hogyoku. Clearly, the same move would beat most of the Bleach characters. Admittedly, Urahara is the Soul Society’s greatest genius.

5) Kenpachi Zaraki

In possession of boundless Spiritual Pressure, Zaraki doesn’t use any special abilities but simply relies on his tremendous raw power. Being so strong that he would kill most foes before fully enjoying the battle, Zaraki uses an eye patch to suppress his real strength.

However, he also sealed his true potential by subconsciously limiting himself so that he could prolong the joy of fighting. During his showdown with Unohana, Zaraki removed his mental limits, finally unleashing his Zanpakuto’s true power.

Freakishly, Zaraki didn’t even need to use his Shikai to kill Unohana. During the battle with Gremmy, a Sternritter with unbelievable powers, Zaraki didn’t even take off his eyepatch but used his Shikai Nozarashi to obliterate a gigantic meteor.

Zaraki’s Bankai turns him into a red oni-like demon, increasing his power to the point where he can brutally maim Gerard Valkyrie, even cutting him in half. In Bleach TYBW , Zaraki’s body couldn’t sustain his own strength, but by the time of Bleach CFYOW he might have grown more powerful.

4) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

Before his death at the hands of Yhwach, Yamamoto had been the Gotei 13’s Captain Commander for 1000 years. Prideful and stern, he can be considered the most powerful “normal” Shinigami of all time. Even Aizen preferred not to fight him directly.

Whether Shunpo, Kido, Zanjutsu, or Hakuda, Yamamoto was a master of all Shinigami skills. Even in old age, his physical prowess was awe-striking. He could survive the blast of his own Hado 96: Itto Kaso and easily beat Wonderweiss, an Espada-level Arrancar, with just his bare hands.

Yamamoto’s sword was the fiery Ryujin Jakka, the mightiest elemental-type Zanpakuto. When going all-out, Yamamoto’s frightful Spiritual Pressure could burn the entire Soul Society, as his Bankai Zanka no Tachi unleashes a layer of flames at a temperature of 15 million degrees.

By focusing the flames within the blade, Yamamoto could completely vaporize any target he struck. Even Royd, a Sternritter powerful enough to easily beat Zaraki, was hopelessly crushed. Unfortunately, Yhwach was too strong, even for Yamamoto.

3) Ichibei Hyosuke

As the leader of the Zero Division, Ichibei is the most prominent Shinigami in the entire Soul Society. His Spiritual Pressure is simply immeasurable, which explains how he can use Kido moves strong enough to best Yhwach’s Quincy spells.

With just his raw muscular strength, Ichibei overpowered Yhwach’s Blut Vene Anhaben, crushing the latter’s throat in the process. Using his Zanpakuto Ichimonji, Ichibei releases ink, which deprives his targets of their names and abilities.

Using his Bankai, Shirafude Ichimonji, Ichibei gives his targets new names, and they obtain the same features and powers in accordance. As he changed Yhwach’s name to “Ant”, the Quincy leader became as weak as an ant.

Ichibei forced Yhwach to fall back on his “The Almighty”, and would have beaten the latter if he hadn’t activated it. Also, considering that he is an immortal who can resurrect even if his body is shattered, Ichibei truly stands on a level of his own.

2) Sosuke Aizen

Aiming to achieve godhood through the Hogyoku, Aizen betrayed and left the Soul Society, not without showcasing his all-powerful skills. Owing to his paramount Reiatsu, he could perform the strongest Kido spells even without incantation and effortlessly block or destroy a Bankai.

Aizen’s Zanpakuto, Kyoka Suigetsu, enabled him to manipulate other people’s five senses, leaving them totally hypnotized and trapped in his illusions. Combining his stunning quickness and swordsmanship with Kyoka Suigetsu, he could beat nearly any foe with the utmost ease.

After fusing with the Hogyoku, Aizen achieved immortality. Moreover, his already colossal Reiatsu became simply unfathomable, increasing his raw power to disproportionate levels. He showcased the usage of Hado 99: Goryutenmetsu, the strongest offensive Kido.

Imprisoned in Muken for his deeds, Aizen was asked to help the Soul Society against the Quincy. His contribution to the battle was simply decisive, as, without his help, Ichigo could have never stopped Ywhach.

1) Ichigo Kurosaki

Keeping track of how many upgrades Ichigo received throughout the series is truly difficult, but it’s clear that he is a nearly unrivaled powerhouse in Bleach TYBW.

After learning his roots, Ichigo finally unlocked his true Zanpakuto, consisting of two blades. As such, he can blend Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy powers, which he can exponentially amp with Shikai, Bankai, and even the so-called Horn of Salvation.

Normally, Quincy and Hollow powers would negate themselves, but within Ichigo, they harmonize. For instance, he can combine his trademark Getsuga Tensho with the Gran Rey Cero, as well as use the Blut ability.

Started as a mere Substitute Shinigami, Ichigo reached a transcendent and seemingly limitless level of strength, which allowed him to harm even Yhwach.

Keep up with Bleach's manga and the Bleach TYBW anime as 2023 progresses.

