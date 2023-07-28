Will Askin Nakk Le Vaar appear in Bleach TYBW episode 17? Explained

Askin Nakk Le Vaar was introduced as one of Wandenreich's Strenritters in Bleach TYBW. With a touch of eccentricity in his nature, Askin is an unpredictable and formidable opponent. Therefore, fans cannot wait to see how his character further pans out in the anime and find out more about his nature and abilities.

At this juncture, the Quincy's appearance has become a confusing topic among fans before the arrival of Bleach TYBW episode 17. If the anime adaptation strictly follows the manga, then Askin won't be featured in the next episode.

However, throughout the course of the Thousand Year Blood War anime adaptation, it has been seen that Studio Pierrot has included numerous anime-only scenes. Therefore, one cannot brush off the possibility of not seeing Askin in the next episode of Bleach.

Various reasons why Askin Nakk Le Vaar is unlikely to appear in the next Bleach TYBW episode

Bleach TYBW episode 17 is set to release this Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 pm JST. From the preview images and leaks of episode 17, it's quite evident that the central focus of the episode will be on the Sternritter Bambietta versus the Captain of the 7th Division of Gotei 13, Sajin Komamura.

Since Bleach TYBW episode 17 is likely to cover chapters 555 to 560, and Askin Nakk Le Vaar doesn't appear in any of those chapters in the manga, fans might have to wait for a while to see him back in the action once again.

Furthermore, the official preview images, as well as the leaked images of Bleach TYBW episode 17, do not feature Askin, which further solidifies the point that he won't be featured in the next episode.

Askin Nakk Le Vaar doesn't fight anyone until the later chapters of the TYBW arc. However, throughout the course of the arc, he has been presented as an observer and a commentator on the battles.

For example, Askin was seen enjoying the battle between Kenpachi Zaraki and Gremmy through a pair of binoculars, commenting on how impressive it was for Zaraki to keep up with Gremmy on the same foot.

Since Zaraki versus Gremmy is one of the most anticipated battles of this season, Askin will once again be making an appearance in Bleach TYBW part 2, albeit a few episodes later.

An overview of Askin Nakk Le Vaar of Bleach TYBW arc

Askin Nakk Le Vaar was first introduced in the anime during the first Quincy invasion in Bleach TYBW part one. However, it wasn't until Part Two of the anime that he was given more screen time.

The anime hasn't given away much about his character, apart from the fact that he was bestowed the letter 'D' for 'Deathdealing' by His Majesty, Yhwach. In the first episode of Bleach TYBW part 2, Askin Nakk Le Vaar used his power Gift Ball to prevent a fight from erupting between the Sternritters Jugram Haschwalth and Bazz-B.

Askin preventing the fight between Bazz B and Jugram

Despite his sardonic disposition, Askin knows when to be serious. He strictly condemned the actions of Bazz B and Jugram, stating that Yhwach abhors internal fights. Although Askin is recognized for his sense of humor in certain settings, he is a highly dangerous figure.

In Bleach TYBW episode 15, Askin infiltrated the ruined Research and Development Center of Seireitei and mocked the security. Askin explained how they had waited for thousands of years, hiding in the shadows of the Seireitei and building strength, to finally wage war against the Soul Reapers.

Askin at the Seireitei

His intelligence and analytical capabilities make him a fearsome opponent as well. For example, just by looking at Mayuri Kurotsuchi, he decided against fighting him, as it would have taken him too much time.

Askin doesn't seem to care about the gravity of the situation and goes about his merry way. His character exhibits a certain level of arrogance, eccentricity, and shrewdness. In some cases, his personality is akin to that of Shunsui Kyoraku and Kisuke Urahara.

All in all, Tite Kubo has made an interesting Sternritter. It remains to be seen whether Studio Pierrot decides to feature him in any anime-original scenes in future episodes or not.

