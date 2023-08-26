Why did Kenpachi kill Unohana in Bleach? Explained

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7, titled I Am The Edge, was released on August 19, 2023. Here, Kenpachi Zaraki, Captain of the 11th Division, made a grand return to the battlefield and was seen fighting the Sternritter Gremmy Thoumeaux. One of the highlights of the episode was when Kenpachi unleashed his Shikai, Nozarashi.

However, most Bleach fans will recall that for the longest time, Kenpachi had no connection with his Zanpakuto and relied on brute strength to win wars. The Captain's newly developed friendship with his Zanpakuto came at the expense of Unohana Yachiru's life, who died at Kenpachi's hands.

The scene was criticized by many viewers since letting Unohana die right before a second raid by the Quincies seemed to be a rather poor decision, especially given how good of a healer she was. So, why did Kenpachi kill Unohana, and was it worthwhile?

Why did Unohana Yachiru let Kenpachi Zaraki take her life in Bleach?

Unohana as seen in the Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most poignant scenes in Bleach was when Unohana Yachiru met her end during a duel with Kenpachi Zaraki. Following Yhwach's retreat, the new Captain-Commander, Shunsui, wanted Kenpachi to undergo training so that he could take on Yhwach's army, as Soul Society desperately needed capable fighters. Meanwhile, Unohana was tasked with overseeing his training.

This was after the crushing defeat Kenpachi suffered at the hands of the Father of the Quincies, who had him by his throat. Moreover, the Captain of the 11th Division might have died if Yamamoto had not come to save him.

During the early stages of training, Unohana completely overpowered Kenpachi at the Muken, which is in the Central Underground prison of the Soul Society. Here, he was seriously injured and lost consciousness several times. But then he was brought back to his senses, after which the fight continued.

Kenpachi Zaraki as seen in the Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During this time, it was revealed that it was only while fighting Unohana that Zaraki had truly enjoyed battling and felt fear. Following their initial conflict, he had placed mental barriers upon himself to keep fighting. Due to this, he had never achieved his true potential.

As the fight progressed, Unohana was able to remove these shackles, and Kenpachi began to enjoy himself more and more. However, she died as a result of her efforts to unleash the real Kenpachi.

Kenpachi Zaraki stabs Unihana Yachiru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thus, Unohana Yachiru was killed by Kenpachi Zaraki during their duel, but she understood it was the only possible outcome of this training session. Even in her final moments, she found happiness in having achieved her goal.

On the other hand, Kenpachi felt unsatisfied with the situation because he wanted their fight to keep going. He had no intention of killing her and even begged her not to die. However, at this point in Bleach, the spirit of Kenpachi's Zanpakuto reached out to him and revealed its name.

Episode 8 of Bleach TYBW part 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11 pm JST. In this installment, Kenpachi will battle the Bambi sisters, so make sure to not miss the episode.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.