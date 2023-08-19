Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 is slated to release next week, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST on Tokyo TV and other affiliated Japanese channels. Following the release in Japan, the international audience will be able to stream the episode on various platforms, including Hulu, Disney+, Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel, and Netflix.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW witnessed the return of Kenpachi Zaraki to the battlefield as he took on Gremmy Thoumeaux, the Sternritter 'V' for Visionary, and unleashed his Shikai, Nozarashi. Zaraki's monstrous strength prevailed against Gremmy's 'Imagination', as the Sternritter self-destructed himself.

Fans are looking forward to Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 8 to see what happens next in the Shinigami versus Quincy war.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 is titled The Headless Star

To reiterate, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 will be released next week on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated syndications in Japan. Globally, fans can catch the next episode of Bleach on multiple streaming platforms.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 will be available for streaming on Hulu in the USA exclusively. Other than that, the episode can be watched on the Disney+ streaming platform in a few selected countries, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Additionally, Bleach fans from India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other countries can stream Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 on Netflix. Furthermore, the episode will also be available for streaming on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel via Ultra Membership for audiences from South and Southeast Asia.

The release date and timings for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 according to varying timezones are mentioned thus:

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 9:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 26, 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, August 26, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 9:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 10:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, August 27, 12:00 am

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 10:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 26, 11:30 am

A short recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7

The episode started off with Yachiru and Isane having a hard time dealing with the Sternritter, Guenael Lee's Schrift Vanishing Point that erased his existence from the sight and minds of his opponents. However, the 11th Division Lieutenant, Yachiru Kusajichi's instincts helped her deal with the Quincy's power.

Eventually, she released her Shikai, Sanpo Keijun, and severely injured the Quincy. The episode then introduced the Sternritter 'V' Visionary, Gremmy Thoumeaux. It was revealed that Guenael Lee was nothing but a figment of his imagination. Since he couldn't see a future with the Quincy anymore, the latter disintegrated.

Kenpachi making his entry in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Gremmy's Schrift visionary allowed him to manifest anything he imagined, and as a result, he turned Yachiru's bones into cookies. Just at that time, Kenpachi Zaraki made a grand entry and took over the battle.

The yellow-haired Sternritter proclaimed himself as the strongest Sternritter and materialized various things with the power of his imagination to combat Zaraki. However, the 11th Division Captain, Kenpachi Zaraki remained unfazed.

Gremmy summoning a Meteorite (Image via Pierrot)

To turn the tide of the battle, Gremmy created his clones with his Visionary powers and imagined a meteorite striking the Seireitei. The thought of cutting down a meteor exhilarated Zaraki, as he released his Shikai Nozarashi with the release command Nome (Drink).

Zaraki then obliterated the meteor in a single cleave and shocked Gremmy. The Sternritter then materialized a void of space with his imagination and cast Zaraki into it. However, even that failed against the monstrous strength and stamina of Zaraki. In Gremmy's eyes and mind, he appeared as a monster.

Gremmy's self-destruction (Image via Pierrot)

To combat such a monster, the Sternritter imagined a power greater than that of Zaraki. However, Gremmy couldn't imagine a body that could contain such power, and as a result, he self-destructed.

The episode ended with the Sternritter's body disintegrating, leaving only his brain behind. It has to be mentioned that the brain was actually the real part of Gremmy, and his entire body was also his 'Imagination'.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 8

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 title (Image via Pierrot)

After a spectacular episode featuring Kenpachi versus Gremmy, fans cannot wait for the Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 to drop. The next episode titled The Headless Star will feature the Quincy girls, Candice, Meninas, Liltotto, and Giselle. The Bambi sisters would try to defeat a worn-out Kenpachi with their powerful Quincy techniques.

However, a certain individual would come to the rescue, and turn the tide of the War in favor of the Soul Reapers. As a result, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 promises to be another fascinating episode of this season of Bleach.

