Black Clover fans don't realize the actual essence of Spade Arc (& it's disheartening)

Black Clover fans were truly disappointed when the anime had to go on a hiatus right at the start of Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. This is because the series' next arc featured several fights and power-ups that would have hyped up the fanbase.

Moreover, the anime's previous arc, The Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc, was also special given that it not only showcased new power-ups and storylines but also introduced fans to the series' new antagonists: The Dark Triad.

Hence, fans had huge hopes for the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc as well. While there is a lot to look forward to, fans might not have realized the true essence of the arc. There is a good chance that fans look forward to the arc for its battles, but there is a lot more to be uncovered, especially the storylines surrounding sibling relationships.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover: Spade Kingdom Raid Arc's focus on sibling relationships might be unrivaled

As fans would know, the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc was a story arc focusing on the Clover Kingdom Magic Knights stopping the Dark Triad from unleashing the horrors of the underworld on the surface world. To accomplish this, they needed to get back Magic Knight captains Yami Sukehiro and Willaim Vangeance from the Spade Kingdom and defeat the Dark Triad. Hence, the arc is mainly focused on the storyline on the surface. However, there were several story arcs imbued into it.

Firstly, the arc depicted the history of Nacht and Morgen Faust. Despite being twin brothers, they were complete opposites. This was evident from their personalities and magic types, as Nacht and Morgen possessed shadow and light magic, respectively. Nevertheless, they loved each other and wanted to stand next to each other as Magic Knights. Unfortunately, Morgen Faust died.

Other siblings the manga focused on were Finral Roulacase and Langris Vaude. As revealed in the manga, the two brothers had a broken relationship. While their relationship was getting better after the Elf Reincarnation Arc, it only truly got mended following their fight against Zenon.

The manga also worked on the relationship between the Silva siblings, Noelle and Nozel. Nozel loved his little sister; however, he treated her coldly to prevent her from being a Magic Knight. Nevertheless, following the Elf Reincarnation Arc, their relationship finally began to repair. After that, Noelle and Nozel's team-up against Megicula saw the siblings finally repair their relationship entirely as they saw a glimpse of their mother, Acier Silva.

That said, Yuki Tabata did not just stop at blood-related siblings; he also focused on adopted ones. While Asta and Liebe weren't related, Asta's mother, Licita, cared about Liebe the same way she did for her son, making them siblings. Moreover, the arc saw Asta and Liebe establish themselves as brothers after they fought several devils together.

The surprising thing is that Black Clover manga does not just stop with the sibling relationships between the protagonists; it also focuses on the antagonists. The Spade Kingdom Raid Arc revealed the broken relationship between the Zogratis siblings and how they used each other to attain their own goals.

With that, it can be said with certainty that Black Clover's Spade Kingdom Raid Arc's true essence was in its focus on sibling relationships.

