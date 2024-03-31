One Piece finally shows Prime Garp's strength (but not in the anime or manga)

Monkey D. Garp is renowned as a legendary figure in the vast world of One Piece. Fans adore his immense physical prowess and steadfast commitment to justice. Although the anime and manga provided glimpses of Garp's formidable might, one aspect remained hidden.
The true strength of Monkey D. Garp in his prime was shown by a devastating Haki Blast through a punch. Remarkably, fans finally witnessed this awe-inspiring attack not in the original series but in the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 game. This revelation captivated audiences who had long awaited a deeper exploration of Garp's abilities.
Prime Garp's Haki blast through a punch in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
In the highly grossing One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 video game, players witnessed an astonishing attack which showed Prime Monkey D. Garp unleashing a devastating Haki Blast through a powerful punch. This formidable attack, never before seen in the anime or manga, showcased Garp's immense strength. With the ability to obliterate foes from a considerable distance, this move proved to be an indispensable weapon in battle.
While the game did not delve into the intricate details or backstory behind this destructive technique, its sheer force spoke volumes about Garp's prowess. The Haki-infused punch exemplified his mastery over harnessing willpower into devastating attacks. By including this move, the game offered fans a tantalizing glimpse into the untapped potential of Garp's combat abilities.
One Piece: Monkey D. Garp's other signature techniques
Monkey D. Garp, renowned for his mastery of Haki, possesses extraordinary techniques beyond the the Haki Blast punch. One such technique, Galaxy Impact, unleashes a powerful shockwave capable of decimating foes and even entire towns. This attack, showcased in the manga, displays Garp's immense power.
Additionally, Garp demonstrated the Galaxy Divide technique in the game. With incredible speed and raw strength, he effortlessly splits an island-sized skull using this move. Galaxy Divide further solidifies Garp's status as a formidable force to be reckoned with.
Moreover, Garp's battle against Aokiji highlighted his Blue Hole technique. Garp grabs his opponent's face and forcefully drives them into the ground, showcasing his exceptional physical prowess and ability to overpower highly skilled adversaries.
The significance of Monkey D. Garp in the One Piece storyline
Monkey D. Garp plays a pivotal role in the series. A retired Marine Vice Admiral, he is the grandfather of the main character, Monkey D. Luffy. Garp's dedication to upholding justice and his formidable strength have solidified his legacy as the Marine Hero. His actions and choices significantly influence the story's trajectory, reflecting his unwavering commitment to his principles.
Garp significantly shaped the narrative's direction through his pivotal role. His interactions with formidable figures like Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard underscore his lasting impact on history's most infamous pirates. Upholding justice remained Garp's steadfast commitment, and his complex bonds with Luffy's crew give profound depth to the storyline, solidifying his status as an indispensable pillar within the anime's world.
Final thoughts
The release of the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 game has given fans a captivating show of Prime Garp's formidable strength. Through awe-inspiring moves like the Haki Blast, a devastating punch unleashing immense power, and other iconic techniques, the game solidifies Garp's legendary stature as a true force to be reckoned with in the world of One Piece.